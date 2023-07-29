Rainbow Six Siege Elite Bundles Tier List

Elite Bundles include some of the most unique cosmetics in Rainbow Six Siege. Players usually purchase Elite Bundles for operators that

We have divided Rainbow Six Siege's Elite Bundles into five different categories. Here's our verdict:

Tier S

We have included Ace, Iana, Hibana, Smoke, Mozzie, and Dokkaebi at the top of the list.

We think that these six Elite Bundles have something special that makes them different from the rest.

Hibana and Smoke are two iconic operators in Rainbow Six Siege whose Elite victory celebrations are some of the most popular in the game.

Ace and Mozzie's victory celebrations are humorous. Meanwhile, Dokkaebi's skins included in her Elite Bundle are very colorful and unique.

Finally, Iana had to be included in Tier S. Her Elite Bundle's impact on the game and Iana's current position in Rainbow Six Siege were enough reasons to put her most famous bundle on the top of the list.

Tier A

So close, but yet so far.

Castle, Fores, Ash, Echo, Jäger, Buck, Maverick, Frost, Melusi, Vigil, Jackal, Nomad, and Thermite Elite Bundles have been included on the second-highest tier of the list.

Flores' Elite Bundle is one of the most special in Rainbow Six Siege. Flores' Elite Bundle is inspired by Ubisoft's title, Assassins Creed!

Castle's Elite Bundle was announced at the Six Berlin Major, so it's been in the game for less than a year.

All these bundles have super victory celebrations and their gadgets' skins are different from their standard version. They are worth a purchase!

Tier B

Tier B could be called Tier M -- Tier Mid.

Although all of these skins are unique and follow a theme, they are not very special. Except for Valkyrie and Twitch's Elite Bundles, which have been in Rainbow Six Siege for more than four years now, these Elite Bundles are very difficult to see on the list.

Tier C

Tier C includes the only free Elite Bundle ever released to Rainbow Six Siege — Ash's Elite Bundle. Her first Elite Bundle, released during the Outbreak event, was a huge success. Now it can be purchased alongside Ash's Tomb Rider Elite Bundle.

Tier D

Finally, Tier D. Here we have Elite Bundles that don't differ much from what the standard version of the operator has to offer. Elite Bundles with very grey or uncolorful skins aren't often purchased.

Moreover, Elite Bundles of off-meta operators aren't purchased very often. It's very weird to see them being used in Rainbow Six Siege.

However, this doesn't mean that they are bad! Remember: there's no accounting for taste!