In Rainbow Six Siege, an Elite Skin or Elite Bundle is a set of unique cosmetics that can be purchased for 1,800 and 2,100 R6 Credits.
Elite Bundles were included in Rainbow Six Siege with the introduction of Operation Red Crow. Kapkan, Sledge, and Thermite were the first operators to get Elite Bundles in Rainbow Six Siege.
Elite Bundles - Cosmetics
Rainbow Six Siege's Elite Bundles include the following cosmetics:
- Elite gun skin
- Elite uniform
- Elite headgear
- Elite charm
- Elite skin for operator gadget
- Elite victory celebration
- Elite operator card background
One of the differences between Elite Bundles (left) and Standard Bundles (right) is the operator gadget skin. Purchasing the Elite Bundle is the only way to change the skin of the operator's gadget.
However, you can use the elite gun skin for other operators if they share guns!
Elite Bundles - Alpha and Bravo Packs
Skins from Elite Bundles can't be packed in Alpha and Bravo Packs.
Elite Bundles - Operators
Here are all of the operators with an Elite Bundle in Rainbow Six Siege:
Ace
Ash Tomb Raider
Ash Outbreak
Bandit
Blackbeard
Blitz
Capitão
Castle
Caveira
Doc
Dokkaebi
Echo
Echo Mad Dog
Ela
Finka
Flores
Frost
Fuze
Glaz
Hibana
Iana
IQ
Jackal
Jäger
Kali
Kaid
Kapkan
Lesion
Lion Resident Evil
Maverick
Melusi
Mira
Montagne
Mozzie
Mute
Nomad
Pulse
Rook
Sledge
Smoke
Tachanka
Thatcher
Thermite
Twitch
Valkyrie
Vigil
Wamai
Zero
Zofia
Zofia Resident Evil
Elite Bundles - Price
Rainbow Six Siege's Elite Bundles can be purchased for 1,800 or 2,100 R6 Credits.
You will get a 10% discount if you first purchase the Battle Pass.
Remember that Rainbow Six Siege's Elite Bundles can't be paid using Renown! Elite Bundles can only be purchased with real money. So, ask yourself: is it worth it to get an Elite Bundle?
If you buy an Elite Bundle, make sure it's for an operator that you use a lot in Rainbow Six Siege!