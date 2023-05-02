Skip navigation (Press enter)
News ticker
team a logo FAZE 3:1 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FLCN 0:2 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FW7M 0:2 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FAZE 2:1 FLCN team b logo·team a logo WC 0:2 SCRT team b logo·

Elite Bundles

Elite Bundles are an important part of Rainbow Six Siege's history.

feature image
David Via

In Rainbow Six Siege, an Elite Skin or Elite Bundle is a set of unique cosmetics that can be purchased for 1,800 and 2,100 R6 Credits.

Elite Bundles were included in Rainbow Six Siege with the introduction of Operation Red Crow. Kapkan, Sledge, and Thermite were the first operators to get Elite Bundles in Rainbow Six Siege.

Read more: What happened to Rainbow Six Extraction?

Elite Bundles - Cosmetics

Rainbow Six Siege's Elite Bundles include the following cosmetics:

  • Elite gun skin
  • Elite uniform
  • Elite headgear
  • Elite charm
  • Elite skin for operator gadget
  • Elite victory celebration
  • Elite operator card background
body image

One of the differences between Elite Bundles (left) and Standard Bundles (right) is the operator gadget skin. Purchasing the Elite Bundle is the only way to change the skin of the operator's gadget.

However, you can use the elite gun skin for other operators if they share guns!

Elite Bundles - Alpha and Bravo Packs

Skins from Elite Bundles can't be packed in Alpha and Bravo Packs.

Elite Bundles - Operators

Here are all of the operators with an Elite Bundle in Rainbow Six Siege:

Ace

body image

Ash Tomb Raider

body image

Ash Outbreak

body image

Bandit

body image

Blackbeard

body image

Blitz

body image

Capitão

body image

Castle

body image

Caveira

body image

Doc

body image

Dokkaebi

body image

Echo

body image

Echo Mad Dog

body image

Ela

body image

Finka

body image

Flores

body image

Frost

body image

Fuze

body image

Glaz

body image

Hibana

body image

Iana

body image

IQ

body image

Jackal

body image

Jäger

body image

Kali

body image

Kaid

body image

Kapkan

body image

Lesion

body image

Lion Resident Evil

body image

Maverick

body image

Melusi

body image

Mira

body image

Montagne

body image

Mozzie

body image

Mute

body image

Nomad

body image

Pulse

body image

Rook

body image

Sledge

body image

Smoke

body image

Tachanka

body image

Thatcher

body image

Thermite

body image

Twitch

body image

Valkyrie

body image

Vigil

body image

Wamai

body image

Zero

body image

Zofia

body image

Zofia Resident Evil

body image

Elite Bundles - Price

Rainbow Six Siege's Elite Bundles can be purchased for 1,800 or 2,100 R6 Credits.

You will get a 10% discount if you first purchase the Battle Pass.

Remember that Rainbow Six Siege's Elite Bundles can't be paid using Renown! Elite Bundles can only be purchased with real money. So, ask yourself: is it worth it to get an Elite Bundle?

If you buy an Elite Bundle, make sure it's for an operator that you use a lot in Rainbow Six Siege!

#News#Newcomer#Siege