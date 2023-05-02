In Rainbow Six Siege, an Elite Skin or Elite Bundle is a set of unique cosmetics that can be purchased for 1,800 and 2,100 R6 Credits.

Elite Bundles were included in Rainbow Six Siege with the introduction of Operation Red Crow. Kapkan, Sledge, and Thermite were the first operators to get Elite Bundles in Rainbow Six Siege.

Elite Bundles - Cosmetics

Rainbow Six Siege's Elite Bundles include the following cosmetics:

Elite gun skin

Elite uniform

Elite headgear

Elite charm

Elite skin for operator gadget

Elite victory celebration

Elite operator card background

One of the differences between Elite Bundles (left) and Standard Bundles (right) is the operator gadget skin. Purchasing the Elite Bundle is the only way to change the skin of the operator's gadget.

However, you can use the elite gun skin for other operators if they share guns!

Elite Bundles - Alpha and Bravo Packs

Skins from Elite Bundles can't be packed in Alpha and Bravo Packs.

Elite Bundles - Operators

Here are all of the operators with an Elite Bundle in Rainbow Six Siege:

Ace

Ash Tomb Raider

Ash Outbreak

Bandit

Blackbeard

Blitz

Capitão

Castle

Caveira

Doc

Dokkaebi

Echo

Echo Mad Dog

Ela

Finka

Flores

Frost

Fuze

Glaz

Hibana

Iana

IQ

Jackal

Jäger

Kali

Kaid

Kapkan

Lesion

Lion Resident Evil

Maverick

Melusi

Mira

Montagne

Mozzie

Mute

Nomad

Pulse

Rook

Sledge

Smoke

Tachanka

Thatcher

Thermite

Twitch

Valkyrie

Vigil

Wamai

Zero

Zofia

Zofia Resident Evil

Elite Bundles - Price

Rainbow Six Siege's Elite Bundles can be purchased for 1,800 or 2,100 R6 Credits.

You will get a 10% discount if you first purchase the Battle Pass.

Remember that Rainbow Six Siege's Elite Bundles can't be paid using Renown! Elite Bundles can only be purchased with real money. So, ask yourself: is it worth it to get an Elite Bundle?

If you buy an Elite Bundle, make sure it's for an operator that you use a lot in Rainbow Six Siege!