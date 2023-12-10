The Smoke Grenade is an attacking device featured in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. It's one of the best gadgets in the game as it reduces the defenders' visibility and provides the attackers with cover.

Smoke Grenade - How to use

Although using the Smoke Grenade might seem easy, it's not. Here are a few tips to maximize your Smoke Grenades in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

Use them to plant

When you have to plant, Smoke Grenades come in handy. The smoke will cover your position and it will make it difficult for defenders to get you with their bullets.

At the same time, defenders will be forced to use their utility (C4's or Smoke Canisters) to prevent the attackers from planting. This means that you can also use Smoke Grenades as a bait!

Use them to protect attacking devices

Using Smoke Grenades to protect attacking devices is smart. If you are planning on using a drone or a hard breaching charge on a wall but there's a camera there, a smoke screen will make things easier!

Use them to cover your next move

You can also use Smoke Grenades to cover a run in an open space. It's not smart to run when defenders are around, but sometimes you must do it to get away from them. A smoke screen can protect you and even hide your position.

Smoke Grenade - Who can use it?

Not everyone has access to Smoke Grenades in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Here's a list including all of the operators who can use Smoke Grenades:

Recruit

Blitz

Brava

Dokkaebi

Finka

Fuze

Glaz

Gridlock

Iana

Jackal

Montagne

Twitch

Thermite

Osa

Ying

Smoke Grenade - How to counter

Countering Smoke Grenades is difficult, but not impossible. Here are some operators that can counter this attacking device!

Jäger's ADSs will burn the Smoke Grenade instantly. This can also be used in the attackers' favour, as they can use Smoke Grenades to burn ADSs and then throwing other gadgets like fragmentation or flashing grenades.

Wamai is another counter to Smoke Grenades. Just like Jäger's ADSs, Wamai's Magneto Disks will catch the Smoke Grenade.

Warden's unique ability allows him to see through smoke screens. Combined with his C4, Warden is arguably the best counter against Smoke Grenades.