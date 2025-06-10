Siege X and Operation Daybreak Patch Notes: Release date, patch size, changes, and more!

Rainbow Six Siege X is here. Finally, four months after Ubisoft officially mentioned Rainbow Six Siege X for the first time in Boston, Massachusetts, during the Six Invitational 2025, the transforming update will be released.

Coming today, June 10, 2025, Rainbow Six Siege X and Operation Daybreak will change Rainbow Six Siege forever. Including audio and visual overhauls, modernized maps, a Clash operator rework, the addition of the game's first-ever 6v6 game mode Dual Front, weapon inspect, and many operator balancing tweaks, today's patch is extremely ambitious.

Hours before the maintenance begins, Ubisoft has released the team's Patch Notes Addendum, informing the players of the most important aspects to know ahead of today's update.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Siege X and Operation Daybreak release:

When is Siege X being released?

Siege X is being released on June 10, 2025, with the required maintenance kicking off at 10 AM EDT and 4 PM CEST.

Rainbow Six Siege X was first announced in February 2025 and it was fully revealed in March 2025. In May 2025, fans had the chance to see 20 professional teams playing on Rainbow Six Siege X in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Two days later, on May 20, 2025, the Rainbow Six Siege X and Operation Daybreak Test Server opened its doors. Three weeks later, Rainbow Six Siege X and Operation Daybreak are expected to be implemented in the live version of Rainbow Six Siege.

How long will be the Siege X and Operation Daybreak maintenance?

Siege X and Operation Daybreak's maintenance is expected to last around two hours.

This is double the time compared to previous seasons, as the usual downtime when a new season is deployed is one hour. However, this is understandable as today's patch is considerably larger than previous ones.

What's the patch size for Siege X?

Siege X's patch size will differ from platform to platform. The biggest patch size is Ubisoft Connect's with Ultra HD Textures, which is 91.53 GB. Meanwhile, the smaller patch size is Steam's, which will be 32.3 GB.

Here's a full look at the patch sizes for Siege X, according to Ubisoft's Patch Notes Addendum:

Ubisoft Connect : 51.9 GB - with Ultra HD Textures: 91.53 GB

Steam : 32.3 GB - with Ultra HD Textures: 39.1 GB

Xbox One : 37.6GB

Xbox Series X|S : 57.6 GB

PlayStation®4 : 48.63 GB

PlayStation®5 : 41.37 GB

Check out our guide for Rainbow Six Siege X's official release times, patch size, and specs in our guide here.

What is changing in Rainbow Six Siege with the release of Siege X and Operation Daybreak?

Siege X and Operation Daybreak will completely change Rainbow Six Siege as we know it. With so many tweaks and updates being released at the same time, it's important to keep track of them.

Here's a brief look at all of the changes coming to Rainbow Six Siege with the releases of Siege X and Operation Daybreak:

Moreover, Ubisoft is making smaller but crucial tweaks to the Siege Cup time, which is being moved to Saturdays, will add two seasonal events, operator banter, career stats tracker, and many more.

All in all, when we say Siege X and Operation Daybreak will completely change the game... we mean it. So, make sure to try out the game as soon as it comes out, because you don't really want to miss this one out!

If that wasn't enough, more content is already planned to come in the upcoming days, weeks, and months. Starting from today, players will be able to earn Twitch Drops and TikTok Drops.

On June 17, 2025, Ubisoft will release the Paragon Skin for Valkyrie's MPX, which will be the first of its kind in Siege X. These skins are here to stay, and this one will allow Valkyrie to transform her MPX into a sword.

Last but not least, Ubisoft has already announced many of the upcoming changes to the game in the Year 10 Roadmap, including future modernized maps, a brand-new operator, and many more updates.

If you're a Rainbow Six Siege fan, you should be extremely excited: great times are ahead. So, let's enjoy the next 10 years of Siege!

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.