Siege X players to get 5 Alpha Packs for watching three minutes of select content creator streams

Rainbow Six Siege players, as well as players of other well-acclaimed shooters, are used to Twitch Drops. These are launched in special occasions, often to promote the game before or after the release of an in-game update or during the celebration of a esports event.

At the end of the day, drops are a tool used to attract both newcomers and experienced players to the game. While the game and its content creators get benefited by reaching a wider range of watchers, viewers who tune in are there for the time-limited rewards.

With the release of Rainbow Six Siege X in June 10, 2025, Ubisoft is trying out a new platform to reward players: TikTok. The Chinese social media platform also has its own streaming service and Rainbow Six Siege players will be able to get drops there too, as they will be able to claim 5 Alpha Packs for watching three minutes of stream.

Fortunately, getting your hands on the rewards available on TikTok to celebrate the arrival of Rainbow Six Siege X is easy. You just have to follow the next steps:

Watch a select content creator stream on TikTok. These will display the "Game Rewards" tag in the top-right corner of the stream.

After three minutes of watch time, click the Share arrow in the lower-right and select the Game Rewards icon to view and claim the reward.

You will get a code which you will have to redeem here. There, you will have to log in with your Ubisoft account.

After following these three steps, you should have 5 Alpha Packs in your Rainbow Six Siege account.

However, this isn't the only drop to celebrate the new season, as players will be able to claim the Dokkaebi SUISUI Bundle after watching a few hours of select Twitch streams.

