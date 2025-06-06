Ubisoft reveals Siege X release time and patch size

The last four months have been a roller coaster of emotions for any Rainbow Six Siege fan.

First, Ubisoft announced Rainbow Six Siege X to the world in Boston, Massachusetts, during the Six Invitational 2025. One month later, Ubisoft unveiled most of the updates coming to the game in the Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase. One month after that, in May 2025, fans got the chance to see, for the first time, professional teams playing on the Rainbow Six Siege X.

Finally, the reveal of Operation Daybreak and Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10 Roadmap was accompanied by the release of Siege X's Test Server on May 20. Since then, players have had the chance to try out the new features, including Clash's rework, the modernized maps, a visual and audio overhaul, among many other exciting upgrades.

On June 5, 2025, only five days before the release of Rainbow Six Siege X, Ubisoft revealed information about the time and Siege X's patch size. Keep on reading to know all of the details:

When will Siege X maintenance begin?

Rainbow Six Siege X maintenance will begin on June 10, 2025, at 10 AM EDT. The graphic attached above displays the times in multiple locations. Here's a time converter you can use to know the exact time in your time zone.

What will be Siege X's patch size?

Rainbow Six Siege X's patch size depends on the platform you use to play the game. Here's a look at the Siege X patch size for each available platform:

Ubisoft Connect: 51.9 GB

51.9 GB With Ultra HD Textures: 91.53 GB

Steam: 51.9 GB

51.9 GB With Ultra HD Textures: 39.1 GB

Xbox One : 37.6GB

: 37.6GB Xbox Series X|S : 57.6 GB

: 57.6 GB PlayStation 4 : 48.63 GB

: 48.63 GB PlayStation 5: 41.37 GB

PC specs for Rainbow Six Siege X

Minimum

Resolution: 1080p

Frame Rate: 60 FPS

CPU: AMD Ryzen3 3100, Intel i3 8100

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB, AMD RX 5500XT 4GB, INTEL ARC A380 6GB

Ram: 8GB

OS: Windows 10/11, DirectX 12

Storage: 65 GB SSD

High

Resolution: 1080p, 1440p, 2160p

Frame Rate: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)

CPU: AMD Ryzen5 3600, Intel i5 10400, AMD Ryzen7 3700X, Intel i5 11600K

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2060 6GB, NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB, NVIDIA RTX 3080 10 GB, AMD RX 6600 8GB, AMD RX 6700 XT 8GB, AMD RX 6800 XT 16 GB

Ram: 16 GB

OS: Windows 11, DirectX 12

Storage: 65 GB SSD

Ultra

Resolution: 2160p

Frame Rate: 120 FPS

CPU: AMD Ryzen5 5600X, Intel i5-11600K

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB, AMD RTX 7900 XT 20GB

Ram: 16 GB

OS: Windows 11, DirectX 12

Storage: 110 GB SSD

PlayStation specs for Rainbow Six Siege X

PlayStation 5

Performance

Resolution: 2160p

Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)

Quality

Resolution: 2160p

Target Performance: 60 FPS

PlayStation 5 Pro

Performance

Resolution: 2160p

Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)

Quality

Resolution: 2160p

Target Performance: 60 FPS

XBOX specs for Rainbow Six Siege X

Xbox Series S

Performance

Resolution: 1080p

Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)

Quality

Resolution: 1728p

Target Performance: 60 FPS

Xbox Series X

Performance

Resolution: 2160p

Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)

Quality

Resolution: 2160p

Target Performance: 60 FPS

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.