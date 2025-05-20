Siege X Test Server: How to download?

Finally, three months after Ubisoft announced Rainbow Six Siege X to the world in Boston, Massachusetts, during the Six Invitational 2025, and two months after briefly revealing the update's new features in the Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase that took place in Atlanta, Georgia, Rainbow Six Siege X and Operation Daybreak will be launched to the game on June 10.

With major audio and visual updates, map modernizations, the addition of destructible ingredients and weapon inspect, an improvement to the rappelling system, a 6v6 game mode called Dual Front, and many, many more changes, Rainbow Six Siege X will completely transform Rainbow Six Siege, making Ubisoft's FPS better and smoother.

While Rainbow Six Siege X will be released on June 10, players can already try out the Rainbow Six Siege X and Operation Daybreak features in the Test Server, which opened on May 20. From now until further notice, the Test Server will remain open so players can test and send feedback. Remember, Ubisoft is always listening!

However, getting your hands on the Test Server may be a bit complicated at first. If you're struggling to download it, don't worry: we will answer your doubts here!

How to download the Rainbow Six Siege X Test Server?

Downloading the Rainbow Six Siege X Test Server is simpler than what it may look like! Here's how you can download it, in only three steps:

Make sure that you own a Rainbow Six Siege copy and register for the Test Server here.

If you own a Rainbow Six Siege copy, you will find a downloadable version of the Test Server on Ubisoft Connect PC.

Download it and have fun!

If the Test Server doesn't show up in your library, that means that the Test Server is closed. However, although that's normally the case because the Test Server only opens before the arrival of upcoming seasons, that's obviously not the case now.

If you're a Steam Rainbow Six Siege player, you can play on the Rainbow Six Siege Test Server from Steam.

Can I play the Rainbow Six Siege X Test Server on my console?

Unfortunately, Rainbow Six Siege X's Test Server is PC-exclusive. Therefore, the Rainbow Six Siege X Test Server isn't playable on consoles.

However, console players can play the Rainbow Six Siege X Test Server if they own a PC that can run it. According to an Ubisoft blog post, console players who own a Rainbow Six Siege copy can request for access here.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.