Ubisoft to add esports tab to Rainbow Six Siege with Operation Daybreak

During the Year 10 Roadmap unveiled right before the start of RE:L0:AD's grand final, Ubisoft also revealed all of the details regarding the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege season, Operation Daybreak.

While Rainbow Six Siege X's updates and Clash's rework stole the show, it's fair to say Operation Daybreak will bring smaller tweaks that will harshly improve the players' overall daily experience.

Read more: Operation Daybreak and Rainbow Six Siege X Test Server to open on May 20

In the early stages of the show held in Rio de Janeiro, Ubisoft revealed the addition of an in-game esports tab to allow Rainbow Six Siege players to learn more about the competitions and follow the matches from the game itself.

Here's more information about Rainbow Six Siege's esports tab:

When is Ubisoft adding an esports tab to Rainbow Six Siege?

Ubisoft will add an esports tab to Rainbow Six Siege with the release of Operation Daybreak and Rainbow Six Siege X on June 10, 2025.

This esports tab will include information about the main regional and international competitions, as well as an schedule of the upcoming matches.

Improvements to Siege's esports tab in Year 10 Season 3

Although Ubisoft is adding the esports tab with Operation Daybreak, its first version will be quite simple. Fortunately, improvements will be introduced in Year 10 Season 3, which should be released to the game in September 2025.

Starting from Year 10 Season 3, each Tier 1 competition will have its dedicated page, with information about the teams, prize pool, dates, scores, and more. Moreover, Ubisoft will add a Global Standings page so people can know what teams will qualify for the Six Invitational 2026.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.