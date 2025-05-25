Clash's Elite Bundle has likely been revealed in the Siege X Test Server

After Rainbow Six Siege X's Test Server opened its doors on May 20, players quickly downloaded the update to try out the game's new features.

Including audio and visual updates, weapon inspect, a new rappelling system, modernized maps, a 6v6 game mode called Dual Front, and many more, Rainbow Six Siege X will completely transform the game. For those unaware, Rainbow Six Siege X will be released on June 10, 2025, and the top-flight regional competitions will kick off a few days later.

However, the Test Server doesn't only allow players to try out Rainbow Six Siege X's upcoming features but also those coming with Operation Daybreak, which will be Year 10 Season 2. Including operator balances, an esports tab, among other changes, Operation Daybreak's jewel of the crown is Clash's rework.

Starting from Operation Daybreak, players will be able to do things that were unimaginable with Clash's CCE Shield, like deploying it on the ground and trigger its electricity from any part of the map, using it as a Mira window, and running or crouching while the shield is semi-deployed.

All in all, some players are already saying Clash's new form is broken, despite now Clash's shield being a destructible device. However, we're not here to discuss Clash's position in today's meta; today we're here to talk about Clash's potential upcoming Elite Bundle.

When accessing Rainbow Six Siege X Test Server, players can see Clash in Rainbow Six Siege X's main menu. However, a big difference can be seen when Clash's main menu's looks are compared with her standard uniform and headgear, displayed in the Operators menu.

While Clash has sunglasses and blond hair in her potential Elite Bundle, her standard uniform looks unchanged to her pre-reworked form. Although maybe Clash is supposed to look differently when Siege X goes live on June 10 and her standard looks are something of the past without us knowing it yet, this is quite unlikely. Therefore, we're probably in front of Clash's Elite Bundle.

Unfortunately, it's too early to say when Clash's Elite Bundle will be released. However, it could be released as part of Year 10 Season 2.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg.