Destructible Ingredients to change the game in Siege X

After revealing all of the Rainbow Six Siege X updates in Atlanta, Georgia, during the Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase celebrated on March 13, 2025, players are now extremely excited to play Ubisoft's new update as it will bring multiple brand-new features.

One of them are destructible ingredients, which have the potential to completely transform how Siege is played.

What are destructible ingredients in Siege X?

Destructible ingredients are interactable elements which allow players to create unique in-game scenarios by making the most out of the map's characteristics.

Destructible ingredients are exclusive to Dual Front and modernized maps, which so far only include Bank, Border, Chalet, Clubhouse, and Kafe Dostoyevsky. In Year 10 Season 3, Ubisoft will modernize Consulate, Nighthaven Labs, and Lair. Three months later, in Year 10 Season 4, Ubisoft will modernize Theme Park and Skyscraper.

In Rainbow Six Siege X, destructible ingredients aren't the only destructible elements as players can interact with cameras, walls, floors, and hatches. In fact, destructibility is a huge part of Rainbow Six Siege's identity, so the addition of destructible ingredients makes maps feel even more real — while adding even more possibilities for mind-blowing strategies!

What are Siege X's destructible ingredients?

Three new destructible ingredients will be added to Rainbow Six Siege X, including Gas Pipes, Fire Extinguishers, and Metal Detectors.

The Gas Pipes are deadly as they release flames when shot, the Fire Extinguishers create a smoke cloud that can disorient and concuss, and Metal Detectors make a beeping sound that can reveal the position of players.

Here's a more extensive look at each one of the destructible ingredients coming out with Rainbow Six Siege X:

Gas Pipes

Gas Pipes are the only deadly destructible ingredient in Rainbow Six Siege X. When shot, the Gas Pipes release a horizontal flame that will cause damage to players nearby.

The flame won't stop coming out the Gas Pipe until reaching its peak; when that happens, the whole pipe will explode and cover the whole area with flames for a couple of seconds.

Overall, a Gas Pipe that has received one shot will throw a flame that will last for 15 seconds. After that, the flames freed will last on the ground for three seconds.

While Gas Pipes don't benefit any operator in particular, these could affect Goyo's pick rate. After all, Gas Pipes can be used as Goyo Canisters, so why bringing the Mexican defender?

Fire Extinguishers

Fire Extinguishers let go a smoke cloud when detonated. If by the time of the explosion a player is close to the fire extinguisher, the player will experience a concuss effect that will last for a few seconds.

Multiple Rainbow Six Siege X operators will be able to use Fire Extinguishers to their advantage. For instance, operators who can see through smoke clouds, like Glaz and Warden, could use them to create unique in-game situations.

Metal Detectors

Metal Detectors are devices placed in key positions on Bank and Border that produce a beeping sound when players walk through them. While these may look insignificant, sound is priceless in a game like Siege; it only takes a metal detector to reveal your position to your enemies.

While this destructible ingredient doesn't really benefit any operator in particular, there are some operators that can interact with Metal Detectors, including Thatcher and all of those attackers who have access to Impact EMPs or explosives.

While using an explosive to a Metal Detector will completely destroy it, Thatcher's EMPs and Impact EMPs will disable the device for some time. When the Metal Detector is disabled, players can see some electricity coming out of the device.

What is the best destructible ingredient in Siege X?

The best destructible ingredient in Siege X is the Gas Pipe, followed by the Fire Extinguisher and the Metal Detectors.

The main reason why the Gas Pipe is the best destructible ingredient in the game is its killing potential: it forces attackers and defenders to interact with it and it rarely can be ignored.

At the same time, both attackers and defenders can use them to their advantage. While attackers can use gas pipes to cut flanks or to cut specific doorways in post-plant situations, defenders can use them for area denial purposes or to stop attackers from pushing the site.

How are pros using destructible ingredients in Siege X?

To learn how to use destructible ingredients in Siege X, it's important to follow how professional players use them in professional competitions. So far, the only tournament held in the Rainbow Six Siege X update has been RE:L0:AD, with the BLAST R6 2025 Season kicking off in the second week of June.

In RE:L0:AD, we have seen multiple ways of using destructible ingredients in Siege X. However, there seem to be two types of teams when it comes to destructible ingredients in professional competitions: those who want to use them and those who want to get rid of them.

So far, players have used gas pipes as area denial tools, similarly to Goyo's Canisters. The fire that these gas pipes reveal is deadly, which means attackers must wait until the flame is gone, use half of a magazine to completely destroy the pipe, or just rush the site while taking some damage. Meanwhile, fire extinguishers and metal detectors haven't been as useful, but have played an important part in some very specific in-game situations like pushes or enemy detection duties.

Although destructible ingredients can create unique in-game situations that can be used to someone's advantage at any time, this logically is a double-edged sword. Therefore, we have seen some teams that, during the preparation phase, destroy all of the key destructible ingredients so these can't be used against them during the round.

Can I already try destructible ingredients in Siege X?

Yes, players can already try destructible ingredients by playing the Rainbow Six Siege X Test Server, which opened its doors on May 20, 2025. If you don't know how to download the Test Server, check out our guide here. However, keep in mind that the Rainbow Six Siege X Test Server is only open to PC users.

When is Siege X being released?

Rainbow Six Siege X will be released on June 10, 2025. For those unaware, Rainbow Six Siege X isn't a sequel, it's just an update coming out to the game in Operation Daybreak, also known as Year 10 Season 2.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.