Siege X SUISUI Dokkaebi Bundle Twitch Drop: How to claim, skins, and more!

Ubisoft is transforming Rainbow Six Siege completely this month with the release of Rainbow Six Siege X. The update will be a wave of changes that will affect the game's audio, visuals, and mechanics deeply. Additionally, Ubisoft is releasing brand-new features like improved rappelling, weapon inspect, and many more.

Overall, Rainbow Six Siege X is a way of modernizing the game while also keeping its core intact. In other words, it's a massive improvement to keep the game as healthy as possible.

With Rainbow Six Siege X being released on June 10, 2025, now is the perfect time to celebrate; and, obviously, there had to be some rewards.

Surprisingly enough, Ubisoft will reward players with 5 Alpha Packs for watching 3 minutes of Siege X content in selected streams on TikTok. This is the very first time that Rainbow Six Siege players are given rewards for watching TikTok streams.

Meanwhile, with the release of Rainbow Six Siege X, Ubisoft will enable a time-limited Twitch Drop which will allow players to get the SUISUI Dokkaebi Bundle.

Here's everything you need to know about it:

Siege X Twitch Drop

The Twitch Drop to celebrate the release of Rainbow Six Siege X is the SUISUI Dokkaebi Bundle. As its name indicates, the bundle has been made by the Illustrator and Ubisoft Creator SUISUI.

While the SUISUI Dokkaebi Bundle includes a uniform and headgear that are exclusive to the South Korean attacker, the weapon charm is universal whereas the Mk 14 EBR weapon skin can also be used in Aruni's weapon.

How to claim the SUISUI Dokkaebi Bundle?

Players who want to claim the SUISUI Dokkaebi Bundle must link their Ubisoft account to their Twitch account and watch up to six hours of select partner streams.

Here are all of the items included in the SUISUI Dokkaebi Bundle and how much you will have to watch in order to unlock each skin:

Watch 30 minutes: SUISUI Weapon Charm

Watch 2 hours: SUISUI Mk 14 EBR Weapon Skin

Watch 4 hours: SUISUI Uniform

Watch 6 hours: SUISUI Headgear

However, before starting to watch the stream, make sure that your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts are linked. To link your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts, follow the next steps:

Go to Ubisoft's website here. Follow the steps provided in Ubisoft's official portal, it should take you a few minutes!

Watch eligible streams. After 30 minutes, 2 hours, 4 hours, and 6 hours watched, you will have unlocked all of the items included in the SUISUI Dokkaebi collection.

Unlocking doesn't mean the same as claiming. To claim the items, go to your Twitch Inventory and claim your rewards.

The claimed rewards should now be in your in-game inventory!

How much time will I have to unlock the Siege X Twitch Drops?

The Siege X Twitch Drops will start on June 10, 2025, at 6 PM CEST. Players will have until June 16, 2025, 6 PM CEST to unlock the SUISUI Dokkaebi Bundle.

Considering that you will have one week to unlock all of the items on the list, we believe Ubisoft has given players enough time to claim the whole bundle comfortably. You can always join an stream and leave it on until reaching the time mark!

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.