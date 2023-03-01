All of the Siege pre-2023 season transfers in one place

Following the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2023 and heading into the new era of Rainbow Six Siege esports, the transfer market is on fire. Multiple teams have been busy making significant changes, from grand-finalists w7m esports to Major champions KOI.

Here's everything that has happened so far.

North America

#flag@20:br M80

Mar. 15 - M80 completes roster with Spoit signing

Following the arrival of David "Iconic" Ifidon, M80 have signed the European superstar William "Spoit" Löfstedt. Recently, the Swed was named SiegeGG's Rookie of the Year 7.

Mar. 13 - M80 signs former Astralis player Iconic

After releasing Evan "Yoggah" Nelson and Zachary "SpiriTz" Dionne, M80 have announced the first of their new two additions. The former Astralis played David "Iconic" Ifidon has joined the Brazilian-majority roster.

Mar. 8 - M80 drops Yoggah ahead of 2023 season start

M80 have dropped Evan "Yoggah" Nelson after the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2023. The team was close to reaching the top six but they lost to the eventual champions of G2 Esports.

Mar. 2 - M80 releases SpiriTz from active roster

The Canadian player has been released from M80 two weeks later after the team's elimination from the Six Invitational 2023. M80 reached the top eight, and he was part of XSET when the roster reached the Six Charlotte Major quarter-finals and the Six Berlin Major semi-finals.

#flag@20:us Mirage

Mar. 13 - Mirage announces new roster for North America League 2023

Mirage announced the team's new roster for the North America League 2023, including six players and four staff members.

The starting lineup will include the former Spacestation Gaming players of Nathanial "Rampy" Duvall and Alexander "Yeti" Lawson, the former Astralis player Matthew "Dpfire" Macway, the former Soniqs player Evan "Kanzen" Bushore, and the former beastcoast player Damian "Surf" Medina.

#flag@20:us Oxygen Esports

Mar. 10 - Oxygen Esports picks up Yoggah

Following his departure from M80, Evan "Yoggah" Nelson has joined Oxygen Esports. This is going to be his second season with the team after representing the green colors during the 2021 season.

Mar. 8 - Oxygen Esports parts ways with VertcL

Oxygen Esports have parted ways with Franklyn "VertcL" Cordero. He was the only former Team Reciprocity player on the roster.

#flag@20:us Parabellum Esports

Mar. 7 - Parabellum Esports signs Spiff, Phish, and Spiker

After signing Alexander "Skys" Magor and Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirélez, Parabellum Esports' have completed the roster with the additions of the former Astralis player Chris "Spiff" Park, the former Arial Arise Academy player Brady "Spiker" Lukens, and Phish.

Mar. 4 - Parabellum Esports signs Skys and LaXInG

After releasing all of their players on Feb. 2023, Parabellum Esports have announced their first two signings heading to the North America League 2023.

The former Elevate, Counter Logic Gaming, and Team Reciprocity duo of Alexander "Skys" Magor and Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirélez are the first two pieces of the new Prabellum Esports roster.

#flag@20:us beastcoast

Mar. 14 - Beastcoast announces new roster for NAL 2023 season

After dropping their roster, Beastcoast have announced the team's season for the North America League 2023 season. The lineup will include the core of the former Challenger League side Reality TV and has been completed by Franklyn "VertcL" Cordero and Paul "Hyper" Kontopanagiotis.

#flag@20:us DarkZero Esports

Mar. 12 - DarkZero Esports signs Achieved following TSM's departure from Siege

Matthew "Achieved" Salomon has joined DarkZero Esports following TSM's departure from Rainbow Six Siege. The Six Invitational 2021 winner will represent the team led by Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski for the 2023 season.

Mar. 3 - DarkZero Esports parts ways with Skys

DarkZero Esports announced the release of Alexander "Skys" Magor, who competed with the purple organization in the North American League Stage 3 and the Six Invitational 2023.

#flag@20:us Soniqs

Mar. 1 - Soniqs releases Kanzen after benching him in January

Evan "Kanzen" Bushore was benched in Jan. 2023, just one month before the start of the Six Invitational 2023, as Ben "CTZN" McMillan joined the active roster. Now, Soniqs have taken the decision of releasing the American player.

#flag@20:us Spacestation Gaming

Mar. 14 - Spacestation Gaming announces new Rainbow Six Siege roster

After parting ways with three players and three members of the staff team, Spacestation Gaming have announced their new roster. Alec "Fultz" Fultz and Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens have been joined by the former TSM player Bryan "Merc" Wrzek and the former Astralis members of Roman "Forrest" Breaux, Jack "J9O" Burkard, Seth "Callout" Mik, and Adam "Mango" Pazner.

Feb. 27 - Spacestation Gaming drops five members, only Hotancold and Fultz stay

The decision came after the team's performances at the Six Jönköping Major and the Six Invitational 2023. Prior to that, the astronauts had missed out on the initial two Six Majors of the year.

#flag@20:us Astralis

Feb. 22 - Astralis exits competitive Siege despite fourth-place finish at Six Invitational 2023

Despite the team's great performances in Montreal, Canada, Astralis decided to leave Rainbow Six Siege entirely, stating that "the conditions for running a healthy team organization in Rainbow 6 have deteriorated significantly".

Europe

#flag@20:eu Heroic

Mar. 10 - Heroic signs three new players to complete roster

Heroic have announced the three new players that will join Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen and Marc "jume" Steinmann.

Heroic's roster will be completed with the return of Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas to Europe and the signing of the British players Jordan "Kayak" Morley and Jamie "Skiddie" Diamond, who last played for Natus Vincere.

#flag@20:eu KOI

Feb. 28 - KOI releases Kantoraketti and meepeY

These are the first changes since the Spanish organization reached a partnership with Rogue.

Both Juhani "Kantoraketti" Toivonen and Matthew "meepeY" Sharples were part of Rogue's roster that won the Six Berlin Major.

#flag@20:eu MNM Gaming

Feb. 28 - JULIO joins MNM Gaming in coaching role

This will be JULIO's third different team in less than a year as he competed for Ninjas in Pyjamas in 2022's Stage 1, coached FURIA Esports in Stage 2, and played for w7m esports in Stage 3.

Although JULIO's only coaching experience came with FURIA, MNM Gaming believes he's the right man to elevate the team's results. He's now the second Brazilian coach to join Europe's top-flight just behind Team Secret's coach Marlon "Twister" Mello.

#flag@20:eu WYLDE

February 27th - WYLDE joins Siege's Europe League as Natus Vincere leaves

Following Natus Vincere's departure from the Rainbow Six Siege scene, WYLDE joined the European top-flight.

WYLDE feature former Rogue duo Lukas "korey" Zwingmann and Maurice "AceeZ" Erkelenz, as well as former G2 Esports player Lucas "Hungry" Reich.

In 2022, WYLDE won the GSA League 2022, finished in the European Challenger League in the top six, and reached the semi-finals of the Saudi Arabian Gamers8 following victories against Team Liquid and Spacestation Gaming.

Heading into the next season, WYLDE have already announced two of their players as they decided to pick up the former NAVI members Edoardo "T3b" Treglia and Jesse "Jeggz" Ojanen.

All of Jordan "Kayak" Morley, Jake "Leadr" Fortunato, Jamie "Skiddie" Diamond, and Alonso "ALO" Díez are now looking for a new home.

#flag@20:ru Virtus.pro

Feb. 27 - Virtus.pro to play in 2023 Siege esports season under own name

After competing in the 2022 season under the name of Outsiders, Virtus.pro have now been allowed to play under the team's own name following some organizational changes.

#flag@20:eu Team Secret

Feb. 24 - Team Secret part ways with Kendrew.

Team Secret parted ways with Luke "Kendrew" Kendrew, who had joined the roster in Sep. 2021.

Brazil

#flag@20:br FaZe Clan

Feb. 28 - Astro benched, cameram4n and bullet1 part ways with FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan have taken the decision of benching Leonardo "Astro" Luis. Moreover, the team is parting ways with Gabriel "cameram4n" Hespanhol and José "bullet1" Victor.

#flag@20:br w7m esports

Feb. 24 - JULIO and volpz part ways with w7m esports

The Six Invitational 2023 grand finalists Julio "JULIO" Giacomelli and Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes have parted ways with the Brazilian organization. Eventually, MNM Gaming announced the signing of JULIO as the team's new coach. Meanwhile, volpz's future remains unclear.

#flag@20:br MIBR

Feb. 27 - MIBR announce new roster for 2023 season

MIBR announced the replacements for Felipe "FelipoX" de Lucia and Dodez as the former Black Dragons player Vitor "Peres" Peres and the Série B talent Caetano "Nyjil" Curbello.

Feb. 20 - MIBR part ways with FelipoX

Japan

#flag@20:jp FAV Gaming

Feb. 24 - FAV Gaming sign Candy and former NORA-Rengo star ReyCyil

Following the departure of Ken "K-RAISER" Takazawa and with Hikaru "Li9ht" Osawa being moved to the coaching staff, the Japanese team have signed Masahiro "Candy" Minagi and Yuta "ReyCyil" Inoue.

Candy competed for REJECT during the whole 2022 season, while ReyCyil is back in the top-flight after his departure from NORA-Rengo almost three years ago now.

#flag@20:jp PSG Esports

Feb. 13 - PSG Japan League team disbands

Korea

#flag@20:kr SANDBOX Gaming

Feb. 9 - Demic signed as Static replacement

Feb. 6 - Static retires due to mandatory military service

#flag@20:kr Talon Esports

Mar. 3 - Talon Esports replaces Demic and h3dy with saeyeora and RoyBoy

Jan. 31 - Talon Esports terminates Demic contract with mutual consent

Asia

#flag@20:th Elevate

Feb. 15 - Onigiri parts ways with Elevate, looks for NA and EU opportunities

Paramin "Onigiri" Suwanwattana today announced his departure from APAC South team Elevate in a post on Twitter. As a result, he will be a restricted free agent heading in to the 2023 season.

Oceania

#flag@20:au Homeless

Mar. 2 - New Homeless roster formed featuring Knights and Wildcard players

A new 'Homeless' team has been formed in the Oceania League, featuring multiple former APAC South players.

#flag@20:au Knights

Feb. 16 - Knights drops APAC South roster ahead of 2023 season, Stigs retires

Knights, who joined Rainbow Six Siege in 2020, have dropped their APAC South team ahead of the start of the 2023 season while Riley "Stigs" Mils announced his retirement.

#flag@20:au Team Bliss

Mar. 1 - Team Bliss signs former Knights player Sageon

Feb. 28 - Team Bliss parts ways with Repix