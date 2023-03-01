All of the Siege pre-2023 season transfers in one place

Following the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2023 and heading into the new era of Rainbow Six Siege esports, the transfer market is on fire. Multiple teams have been busy making significant changes, from grand-finalists w7m esports to Major champions KOI.
Here's everything that has happened so far.
Jump to:
North America
#flag@20:br M80
Mar. 15 - M80 completes roster with Spoit signing
Following the arrival of David "Iconic" Ifidon, M80 have signed the European superstar William "Spoit" Löfstedt. Recently, the Swed was named SiegeGG's Rookie of the Year 7.
Mar. 13 - M80 signs former Astralis player Iconic
After releasing Evan "Yoggah" Nelson and Zachary "SpiriTz" Dionne, M80 have announced the first of their new two additions. The former Astralis played David "Iconic" Ifidon has joined the Brazilian-majority roster.
Mar. 8 - M80 drops Yoggah ahead of 2023 season start
M80 have dropped Evan "Yoggah" Nelson after the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2023. The team was close to reaching the top six but they lost to the eventual champions of G2 Esports.
Mar. 2 - M80 releases SpiriTz from active roster
The Canadian player has been released from M80 two weeks later after the team's elimination from the Six Invitational 2023. M80 reached the top eight, and he was part of XSET when the roster reached the Six Charlotte Major quarter-finals and the Six Berlin Major semi-finals.
#flag@20:us Mirage
Mar. 13 - Mirage announces new roster for North America League 2023
Mirage announced the team's new roster for the North America League 2023, including six players and four staff members.
The starting lineup will include the former Spacestation Gaming players of Nathanial "Rampy" Duvall and Alexander "Yeti" Lawson, the former Astralis player Matthew "Dpfire" Macway, the former Soniqs player Evan "Kanzen" Bushore, and the former beastcoast player Damian "Surf" Medina.
#flag@20:us Oxygen Esports
Mar. 10 - Oxygen Esports picks up Yoggah
Following his departure from M80, Evan "Yoggah" Nelson has joined Oxygen Esports. This is going to be his second season with the team after representing the green colors during the 2021 season.
Mar. 8 - Oxygen Esports parts ways with VertcL
Oxygen Esports have parted ways with Franklyn "VertcL" Cordero. He was the only former Team Reciprocity player on the roster.
#flag@20:us Parabellum Esports
Mar. 7 - Parabellum Esports signs Spiff, Phish, and Spiker
After signing Alexander "Skys" Magor and Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirélez, Parabellum Esports' have completed the roster with the additions of the former Astralis player Chris "Spiff" Park, the former Arial Arise Academy player Brady "Spiker" Lukens, and Phish.
Mar. 4 - Parabellum Esports signs Skys and LaXInG
After releasing all of their players on Feb. 2023, Parabellum Esports have announced their first two signings heading to the North America League 2023.
The former Elevate, Counter Logic Gaming, and Team Reciprocity duo of Alexander "Skys" Magor and Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirélez are the first two pieces of the new Prabellum Esports roster.
#flag@20:us beastcoast
Mar. 14 - Beastcoast announces new roster for NAL 2023 season
After dropping their roster, Beastcoast have announced the team's season for the North America League 2023 season. The lineup will include the core of the former Challenger League side Reality TV and has been completed by Franklyn "VertcL" Cordero and Paul "Hyper" Kontopanagiotis.
#flag@20:us DarkZero Esports
Mar. 12 - DarkZero Esports signs Achieved following TSM's departure from Siege
Matthew "Achieved" Salomon has joined DarkZero Esports following TSM's departure from Rainbow Six Siege. The Six Invitational 2021 winner will represent the team led by Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski for the 2023 season.
Mar. 3 - DarkZero Esports parts ways with Skys
DarkZero Esports announced the release of Alexander "Skys" Magor, who competed with the purple organization in the North American League Stage 3 and the Six Invitational 2023.
#flag@20:us Soniqs
Mar. 1 - Soniqs releases Kanzen after benching him in January
Evan "Kanzen" Bushore was benched in Jan. 2023, just one month before the start of the Six Invitational 2023, as Ben "CTZN" McMillan joined the active roster. Now, Soniqs have taken the decision of releasing the American player.
#flag@20:us Spacestation Gaming
Mar. 14 - Spacestation Gaming announces new Rainbow Six Siege roster
After parting ways with three players and three members of the staff team, Spacestation Gaming have announced their new roster. Alec "Fultz" Fultz and Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens have been joined by the former TSM player Bryan "Merc" Wrzek and the former Astralis members of Roman "Forrest" Breaux, Jack "J9O" Burkard, Seth "Callout" Mik, and Adam "Mango" Pazner.
Feb. 27 - Spacestation Gaming drops five members, only Hotancold and Fultz stay
The decision came after the team's performances at the Six Jönköping Major and the Six Invitational 2023. Prior to that, the astronauts had missed out on the initial two Six Majors of the year.
#flag@20:us Astralis
Feb. 22 - Astralis exits competitive Siege despite fourth-place finish at Six Invitational 2023
Despite the team's great performances in Montreal, Canada, Astralis decided to leave Rainbow Six Siege entirely, stating that "the conditions for running a healthy team organization in Rainbow 6 have deteriorated significantly".
Europe
#flag@20:eu Heroic
Mar. 10 - Heroic signs three new players to complete roster
Heroic have announced the three new players that will join Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen and Marc "jume" Steinmann.
Heroic's roster will be completed with the return of Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas to Europe and the signing of the British players Jordan "Kayak" Morley and Jamie "Skiddie" Diamond, who last played for Natus Vincere.
#flag@20:eu KOI
Feb. 28 - KOI releases Kantoraketti and meepeY
These are the first changes since the Spanish organization reached a partnership with Rogue.
Both Juhani "Kantoraketti" Toivonen and Matthew "meepeY" Sharples were part of Rogue's roster that won the Six Berlin Major.
#flag@20:eu MNM Gaming
Feb. 28 - JULIO joins MNM Gaming in coaching role
This will be JULIO's third different team in less than a year as he competed for Ninjas in Pyjamas in 2022's Stage 1, coached FURIA Esports in Stage 2, and played for w7m esports in Stage 3.
Although JULIO's only coaching experience came with FURIA, MNM Gaming believes he's the right man to elevate the team's results. He's now the second Brazilian coach to join Europe's top-flight just behind Team Secret's coach Marlon "Twister" Mello.
#flag@20:eu WYLDE
February 27th - WYLDE joins Siege's Europe League as Natus Vincere leaves
Following Natus Vincere's departure from the Rainbow Six Siege scene, WYLDE joined the European top-flight.
WYLDE feature former Rogue duo Lukas "korey" Zwingmann and Maurice "AceeZ" Erkelenz, as well as former G2 Esports player Lucas "Hungry" Reich.
In 2022, WYLDE won the GSA League 2022, finished in the European Challenger League in the top six, and reached the semi-finals of the Saudi Arabian Gamers8 following victories against Team Liquid and Spacestation Gaming.
Heading into the next season, WYLDE have already announced two of their players as they decided to pick up the former NAVI members Edoardo "T3b" Treglia and Jesse "Jeggz" Ojanen.
All of Jordan "Kayak" Morley, Jake "Leadr" Fortunato, Jamie "Skiddie" Diamond, and Alonso "ALO" Díez are now looking for a new home.
#flag@20:ru Virtus.pro
Feb. 27 - Virtus.pro to play in 2023 Siege esports season under own name
After competing in the 2022 season under the name of Outsiders, Virtus.pro have now been allowed to play under the team's own name following some organizational changes.
#flag@20:eu Team Secret
Feb. 24 - Team Secret part ways with Kendrew.
Team Secret parted ways with Luke "Kendrew" Kendrew, who had joined the roster in Sep. 2021.
Brazil
#flag@20:br FaZe Clan
Feb. 28 - Astro benched, cameram4n and bullet1 part ways with FaZe Clan
FaZe Clan have taken the decision of benching Leonardo "Astro" Luis. Moreover, the team is parting ways with Gabriel "cameram4n" Hespanhol and José "bullet1" Victor.
#flag@20:br w7m esports
Feb. 24 - JULIO and volpz part ways with w7m esports
The Six Invitational 2023 grand finalists Julio "JULIO" Giacomelli and Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes have parted ways with the Brazilian organization. Eventually, MNM Gaming announced the signing of JULIO as the team's new coach. Meanwhile, volpz's future remains unclear.
#flag@20:br MIBR
Feb. 27 - MIBR announce new roster for 2023 season
MIBR announced the replacements for Felipe "FelipoX" de Lucia and Dodez as the former Black Dragons player Vitor "Peres" Peres and the Série B talent Caetano "Nyjil" Curbello.
Feb. 20 - MIBR part ways with FelipoX
Japan
#flag@20:jp FAV Gaming
Feb. 24 - FAV Gaming sign Candy and former NORA-Rengo star ReyCyil
Following the departure of Ken "K-RAISER" Takazawa and with Hikaru "Li9ht" Osawa being moved to the coaching staff, the Japanese team have signed Masahiro "Candy" Minagi and Yuta "ReyCyil" Inoue.
Candy competed for REJECT during the whole 2022 season, while ReyCyil is back in the top-flight after his departure from NORA-Rengo almost three years ago now.
#flag@20:jp PSG Esports
Feb. 13 - PSG Japan League team disbands
Korea
#flag@20:kr SANDBOX Gaming
Feb. 9 - Demic signed as Static replacement
Feb. 6 - Static retires due to mandatory military service
#flag@20:kr Talon Esports
Mar. 3 - Talon Esports replaces Demic and h3dy with saeyeora and RoyBoy
Jan. 31 - Talon Esports terminates Demic contract with mutual consent
Asia
#flag@20:th Elevate
Feb. 15 - Onigiri parts ways with Elevate, looks for NA and EU opportunities
Paramin "Onigiri" Suwanwattana today announced his departure from APAC South team Elevate in a post on Twitter. As a result, he will be a restricted free agent heading in to the 2023 season.
Oceania
#flag@20:au Homeless
Mar. 2 - New Homeless roster formed featuring Knights and Wildcard players
A new 'Homeless' team has been formed in the Oceania League, featuring multiple former APAC South players.
#flag@20:au Knights
Feb. 16 - Knights drops APAC South roster ahead of 2023 season, Stigs retires
Knights, who joined Rainbow Six Siege in 2020, have dropped their APAC South team ahead of the start of the 2023 season while Riley "Stigs" Mils announced his retirement.
#flag@20:au Team Bliss
Mar. 1 - Team Bliss signs former Knights player Sageon