Parabellum Esports signs Skys and LaXInG

Parabellum Esports have announced Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirélez and Alexander "Skys" Magor as the team's first two signings after dropping their previous Siege roster.

LaXInG and Skys are one of the most iconic duos in Siege, as they first played together for eXcellenge Gaming in Aug. 2016. Back then, both players competed on XBOX One.

Under Elevate, the American duo would win the Six Invitational 2017 for XBOX One after defeating the French rosters of Supremacy and Team Vitality.

Following their win in Montreal, Canada, Skys and LaXInG represented Elevate and Counter Logic Gaming on PC. After reaching to Six Invitational 2018 with CLG, the players faced relegation as they lost to beastcoast at the PL Season 7 Finals Relegation match. It was then when both players parted ways for the first time.

In Feb. 2019, Skys and LaXInG would meet again in Team Reciprocity. There, the duo competed at the Six Invitational 2019, the Six Invitational 2020, the PL Season 10 Finals, and two DreamHacks.

With Oxygen Esports' arrival to the Siege scene, the players were separated again. Now, the duo has been re-assembled as Skys and LaXInG will compete for Parabellum Esports at the North America League 2023 Stage 1.