Soniqs releases Kanzen after benching him in January

After benching Evan "Kanzen" Bushore before the Six Invitational 2023 to make space for Ben "CTZN" McMillan, Soniqs have now parted ways with the American.

Kanzen joined Soniqs in Feb. 2021. Since then, Kanzen competed in four Six Majors and one Six Invitational. His best international result came at the Six Jönköping Major, where Soniqs reached the semi-finals. It's also worth mentioning the team's result at the Six Invitational 2022, where the Americans finished among the best six rosters in the competition.

His only championship with Soniqs came at the North American League 2021 Finals following victories against Oxygen Esports and DarkZero Esports.

Kanzen's last competition with Soniqs was the Six Jönköping Major, where the player got a SiegeGG rating of 1.06 while maining Sledge and Melusi.

Soniqs heads to the next season of Rainbow Six Siege with the following lineup:

Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil

Richie "Rexen" Coronado

Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff

Emilio "Geometrics" Leynez

Ben "CTZN" McMillan