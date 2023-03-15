M80 completes roster with Spoit signing

Banner image: Ubisoft / @ericanamalay

After announcing the signing of David "Iconic" Ifidon yesterday, M80 today completed their Rainbow Six Siege roster with the acquisition of the former KOI player William "Spoit" Löfstedt.

Spoit's top-flight debut in Rainbow Six Siege came with Stage 2 of the EUL as he represented Rogue. The Swede quickly adapted to the play style of the team, finishing the split as the best-rated player in the competition with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.30.

Eventually, Spoit would win the Six Berlin Major and become the event MVP with Rogue after a thrilling grand-final against FaZe Clan. The Europeans emerged winners with a 3-2 win.

Despite missing out on the Six Jönköping Major and the European League Finals 2022, Spoit was once again very important for his team at the Six Invitational 2023. This time under the name of KOI, the Europeans finished among the top six rosters in the competition. Moreover, Spoit was one of the EVPs in the competition as he registered a SiegeGG Rating of 1.17.

Now, Spoit is joining Ben "CTZN" McMillan in the North American League as the Europeans will compete for M80 and Soniqs, respectively.

M80's starting lineup for the North American League 2023 will be the following:

#flag@20:br Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias

#flag@20:br Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo

#flag@20:br Arthur "GMZ" Oliveira

#flag@20:us David "Iconic" Ifidon

#flag@20:sw William "Spoit" Löfstedt