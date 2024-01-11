These are the best Rainbow Six Siege operator abilities

Banner image: Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Siege is like a chess game, all of its pieces having different roles. Each operator in Siege has their own ability, making them special from the rest.

Today, we are exploring some of the strongest abilities in the current meta. We have picked three from each side — defender and attacker. This means that many good gadgets haven't been included, like Echo's Yokai Drones or Flores RCE-Ratero charges.

Ram - BU-GI Auto Breacher

While it's too early to judge Ram's BU-GI Auto Breacher, what we have seen since the release of Operation Heavy Mettle should be enough to confirm our theory: the BU-GI Auto Breacher is one of Rainbow Six Siege's best operator abilities.

Ram's BU-GI Auto Breacher is an explosive drone that can destroy any bulletproof gadget. It can also destroy Castle barricades. Moreover, the drone can destroy soft floors, which means Ram is an alternative to Sledge and Buck as a vertical soft breacher.

The South Korean attacker Ram was released to Rainbow Six Siege with the arrival of Operation Heavy Mettle.

Mira - Black Window

Mira's Black Window is OP for obvious reasons: it is made of an opaque material, which makes a side see-through while the other side is black.

Although the Black Window has been tweaked in recent times, it's still a very overpowered gadget in some setups. If not banned, Mira can be very useful in maps such as Clubhouse, Oregon, or Kafe.

Mira's Black Window can be popped by shooting the red device. However, Twitch is a great alternative to open Mira's gadget from a safe distance. The French operator is Mira's most important counter!

Valkyrie - Black Eye

Yes, we know Valkyrie's Black Eye has been nerfed recently. Yes, we know her cameras lose signal if they are thrown to the outside. However, the Black Eye is the reason why she is banned so often. The information he provides to her teammates is priceless and can change the course of any round.

If you want to counter Valkyrie's special gadget, you can use IQ's device to spot it on the map. Twitch's special drone can destroy the cameras with the taser, while Brava's Klude Drone can hack them to get valuable information about the defenders' location. It's very useful!

Smoke - Smoke Canister

Smoke's special canisters are very powerful. The smoke freed by each one of his canisters will last in the air for 10 seconds. That means, he can block a door from the attackers for 30 seconds — which can be substantial if we are talking of the end of the round.

Unfortunately, it's very difficult to counter Smoke's device. The only thing you can do against it is to luckily shoot it mid-air or use Brava's Klude Drones to hack the canister.

Jäger - ADS

Jäger's ADSs have been in the game since day one, but they are still very, very important. Some lineups include both Jäger and Wamai, as they can neutralize much of the attacker's utility. ADSs can catch any kind of projectile, grenade, or even unique operator gadgets such as Ace's SELMAs.

Brava and Twitch's drones are the ideal counters against Jäger's ADSs. Keep in mind that destroying the German's gadgets is very important to use attacking utility.

Thatcher - EMP

Thatcher is the most banned operator in professional competitions, and this tool is the reason behind it.

Thatcher's unique gadget is the EMP grenade, which is thrown to deactivate any defending gadget nearby. With it, attackers can't deactivate Bandit's batteries, Mute's jammers, Kaid's Electroclaws, and Jäger's ADSs, among many others.

He's a very powerful attacker. Players might not want to use him because he is a support, but if he's not banned, go for it: Thatcher will give you a huge advantage.

If you don't want to play Thatcher but still want to use the EMP grenade, you can play with Osa or Dokkaebi. These operators can bring Impact EMPs, an adaptation of Thatcher's gadget. While it's not as effective as the original device, it does the job!

Zofia - KS79 Lifeline

With two explosive projectiles and two stun projectiles, the KS79 Lifeline is especially useful to get rid of bulletproof gadgets and to trigger defender special devices such as Jäger's or Wamai's. Combined with her LMG, Zofia is now one of the most meta operators in the game.

Unfortunately, Zofia's current one-speed trait makes her an off-meta operator. While her gadget helps at seeing her being played every now and then, she still feels quite clumsy.

Nomad - Air Jab

Nomad's Air Jab is one of the most useful gadgets on the attack. Although it's not a deadly device, the Air Jab acts like a Claymore: they prevent the defenders from playing aggressively.

Air Jab's stick to walls and, when triggered, these take down any operator in its range of action. The device is perfect to prevent defenders from flanking, jumping out, or running out.

Maverick - Breaching Torch

Last but definitely not least, we have Maverick's Breaching Torch. He is one of the most used gadgets to take Thatcher's role when he is banned. Maverick can open small holes to reinforced surfaces, regardless of the possible presence of electric batteries or any kind of jammer. He can also open a big wall or even a hatch. You just need to know how to be patient.

