The majority of the rounds on Rainbow Six Siege are decided on the operator pick phase, meaning who you select can make or break a match. So who is the best operator in Rainbow Six Siege? What's that operator that must be in your lineup no matter what?

Well, this is our answer.

Read more: What are the best Rainbow Six Siege attacking operators?

Read more: Rainbow Six Siege Operator Tier List: Defenders

Who is the best operator in Rainbow Six Siege?

Following Iana's nerf during Operation Heavy Mettle, we can finally confirm that the Dutch operator has been dethroned. Right now, we believe that Rainbow Six Siege's best operator is Buck due to his loadout and his unique device.

Here's why we believe Buck is the best operator in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

Why is Buck Rainbow Six Siege's best operator?

Buck is the best operator in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege due to his loadout. Although the C8-SFW's recoil is difficult to manage, the high fire rate makes it up. It's difficult to win against Buck in a short or mid-distance gunfight.

Moreover, moving from his primary weapon to his unique device feels smooth and takes almost no time to complete the swap. His unique gadget, the Skeleton Key, is a shotgun that comes in handy when facing anchors like Smoke, who also have a shotgun. At the same time, the Skeleton Key is the perfect tool to create vertical plays.

Read more: Rainbow Six Siege operator guide: Buck

If that wasn't enough, Buck has access to a GONNE-6 and two hard breaching charges. This means that he can be used to remove bulletproof utility as well as open reinforced walls and hatches.

What makes a good operator in Rainbow Six Siege?

Although every operator brings a different quality to the battlefield, we must be honest with you: some are fantastic, and some are useless. It all depends on what the meta asks for.

Right now, the meta is a bit crazy. However, keeping it simple is the way to go. Getting kills is important, so operators with good weapons are always a good pick. We are talking of Finka, Zofia, Iana, Nomad, or Lion in attack, and Thorn, Jäger, Azami, Smoke, or Bandit on defense.

Bringing good gadgets to the battlefield is also important to differentiate an operator from the rest. On attack, operators with fragmentation grenades are very appreciated. Meanwhile, operators with no throwable gadgets aren't very common. The best example is IQ. Meanwhile, on defense, gadgets such as C4 or bulletproof cameras are very important.

Finally, each operator's ability is also important. Some operators' abilities aren't very meta, so they are rarely used in the game. For example, operators whose abilities aren't very appealing, such as Clash, or whose abilities are hard to master won't be seen as often.