When will Siege X's Operation High Stakes be revealed?

Ubisoft has updated the Rainbow Six Siege X community with the initial details regarding the game's upcoming season. Logically, the first step is giving it a name, and so we finally have one: Rainbow Six Siege X's next season will be called Operation High Stakes.

Now that we have a name for the upcoming season of Rainbow Six Siege X, fans want to know even more. You will have to be patient to know all of the details, though, as Operation High Stakes will be revealed later this week. Keep on reading to know the exact date!

When will Operation High Stakes be revealed?

Rainbow Six Siege X's Operation High Stakes will be revealed on August 17 at 1 PM PT and 7 PM CEST. Down below you will find a wider look at when Siege X's Operation High Stakes will be revealed, as the time depends on your geographical location.

With Operation High Stakes being the second season of Rainbow Six Siege X, and amid Ubisoft's fierce battle against cheaters, everything points towards this season being extremely crucial to make the game healthier. Therefore, you don't really want to miss this one out!

Operation High Stakes will include security measures to make the game even more prepared to battle against cheaters, a new defender, who will bring a new gun, operator balancing changes, three new modernized maps, a general Dual Front update, and many more tweaks! All in all, it feels like Ubisoft is building on what the game already has.

For more information about Ubisoft, Year 10 Season 3, and Rainbow Six Siege X