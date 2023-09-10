What are the best Rainbow Six Siege attacking operators?

In Rainbow Six Siege, choosing the right operator is very important. You have to take into account many aspects of the game, such as the site your team is going to attack, or the game's meta.

Here's a list of the best Rainbow Six Siege attacking operators that currently fit the meta the most and can be used in almost every possible take in the game.

If the list doesn't help you, make sure to check out our Rainbow Six Siege Attackers Tier List!

Read more: Who is the next Rainbow Six Siege operator?

Iana

Iana currently stands as the best attacker in Rainbow Six Siege. Her loadout is very strong and she still has two fragmentation grenades, which are very important in the game.

A few years back, Iana was presented as Ash's alternative. Now, her loadout, her grenades, and her holograms, which can trigger some defensive gadgets while also gathering information, make Iana the strongest attacker in Rainbow Six Siege.

Check out our Iana operator guide for more information about the Dutch attacker!

Ram

Although it may be too soon to say this, Rainbow Six Siege's new operator Ram will be one of the best operators in the game.

Ram's loadout is one of the most versatile loadouts in Rainbow Six Siege. On paper, she can do absolutely everything: her primary weapons allow her to play aggressively, she can play vertically with her BU-GI Auto Breachers and her ITA 12S and, to top it off, her hard breaching charges allow her to play as a hard breacher.

Read more: Rainbow Six Siege new operator: Ram

Although Ram hasn't made it to the live version of Rainbow Six Siege yet, the South Korean operator will be on the Test Server starting from Aug. 14.

Ash

Although Ash's golden days are long gone, her position on Rainbow Six Siege's meta has improved recently. Her G36C is one of the best weapons on attack. Moreover, her gadget is very important, as it can destroy up to two pieces of bulletproof utility such as Deployable Shields or Bulletproof Cameras.

Ash is an entry fragger, one of the most popular operators in Rainbow Six Siege. Is very easy to unlock her, as her Renown price is very small. We highly advice you to purchase her as soon as possible!

Check out our Ash operator guide for more information about the American attacker!

Nøkk

Nøkk's place in the current meta is very strong. Nøkk's ability makes her invisible to cameras, so she instantly becomes a great entry fragger. On top of that, she has access to two fragmentation grenades, which are very important for attackers.

Nøkk's primary weapon options are Smoke's FMG-9 and Ying's SIX12 SD. Meanwhile, her secondary options are Valkyrie's D-50 and Ash's 5.7 USG.

Check out our Nøkk operator guide for more information about the Danish attacker!

Thatcher

It's difficult to see Thatcher in both ranked and competitive matches as the majority of players ban him. However, when he is open, he can have a deep impact in the rounds.

His EMPs disable any defensive gadget for 10 seconds. If players get to combine that with hard breaching tools, or with grenades, attackers can take control of rooms in a blink of an eye.

Check out our Thatcher operator guide for more information about the British attacker!

Thermite

Bringing a hard breacher is fundamental in Rainbow Six Siege, and Thermite is the most iconic in the game. His charges can destroy a full reinforced hatch or wall. He also brings two smoke grenades, which will help you a lot if you play Bomb.

Read more: What is a hard breacher in Rainbow Six Siege?

If you don't like playing Thermite, don't worry. You also have Hibana, who brings flashes and the Bearing 9, Ace, or even Maverick. However, no matter what, Thermite will always be the ultimate hard breacher!

Check out our Thermite operator guide for more information about the American attacker!

Sledge

Last but not least, Sledge. Sledge brings his special hammer and can destroy any soft wall or floor. He can create many angles that attackers can use to surprise the defenders. His weapon set is very easy to use too, and he also brings two fragmentation grenades to the battlefield.

Despite Sledge's strength in Rainbow Six Siege, the operator has gone through an important nerf recently as he is now a one-speed character. However, Sledge's position in the meta remains unchanged. If you are just starting Rainbow Six Siege, Sledge is one of the first operators you should be purchasing!

Check out our Sledge operator guide for more information about the British attacker!