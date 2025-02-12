Six Invitational 2025 Playoffs Day 3 SiegeGG MVP: Gaveni

Unwanted's Gaven "Gaveni" Black has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP of Day 3 of the Six Invitational 2025 Playoffs after his performance against Oxygen Esports.

The American was Unwanted's best player in the team's victory against Oxygen Esports, as he scored a SiegeGG rating of 1.67. It was the highest SiegeGG rating of the day, with the second-highest being Diego "Kheyze" Zanello's 1.49 in FURIA Esports' victory against RazaH Company.

Here's a look at Gaveni's overall stats from Unwanted's clash against Oxygen Esports:

SiegeGG rating : 1.67

: 1.67 KD (+/-) : 26-9 (+17)

: 26-9 (+17) Entry : 3-3 (+0)

: 3-3 (+0) KOST : 72%

: 72% KPR : 1.44

: 1.44 Survival : 50%

: 50% Operators mained: Nomad and Lesion

Before Gaveni, here's the list of the players who have been named SiegeGG MVP at the Six Invitational 2025:

