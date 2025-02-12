Skip navigation (Press enter)
Six Invitational 2025 Playoffs Day 3 SiegeGG MVP: Gaveni

The American was crucial in Unwanted's victory against Oxygen Esports.

Gaveni at the Six Invitational 2025
David Via

Unwanted's Gaven "Gaveni" Black has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP of Day 3 of the Six Invitational 2025 Playoffs after his performance against Oxygen Esports.

The American was Unwanted's best player in the team's victory against Oxygen Esports, as he scored a SiegeGG rating of 1.67. It was the highest SiegeGG rating of the day, with the second-highest being Diego "Kheyze" Zanello's 1.49 in FURIA Esports' victory against RazaH Company.

Here's a look at Gaveni's overall stats from Unwanted's clash against Oxygen Esports:

  • SiegeGG rating: 1.67
  • KD (+/-): 26-9 (+17)
  • Entry: 3-3 (+0)
  • KOST: 72%
  • KPR: 1.44
  • Survival: 50%
  • Operators mained: Nomad and Lesion

Before Gaveni, here's the list of the players who have been named SiegeGG MVP at the Six Invitational 2025:

