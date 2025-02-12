Six Invitational 2025 Playoffs Day 3 SiegeGG MVP: Gaveni

Unwanted's Gaven "Gaveni" Black has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP of Day 3 of the Six Invitational 2025 Playoffs after his performance against Oxygen Esports.
- Read more: Unwanted qualify for Six Invitational 2025 Finals after one-sided victory against Oxygen Esports
The American was Unwanted's best player in the team's victory against Oxygen Esports, as he scored a SiegeGG rating of 1.67. It was the highest SiegeGG rating of the day, with the second-highest being Diego "Kheyze" Zanello's 1.49 in FURIA Esports' victory against RazaH Company.
Here's a look at Gaveni's overall stats from Unwanted's clash against Oxygen Esports:
- SiegeGG rating: 1.67
- KD (+/-): 26-9 (+17)
- Entry: 3-3 (+0)
- KOST: 72%
- KPR: 1.44
- Survival: 50%
- Operators mained: Nomad and Lesion
Before Gaveni, here's the list of the players who have been named SiegeGG MVP at the Six Invitational 2025:
- Six Invitational 2025 Day 1
- Six Invitational 2025 Day 2
- Six Invitational 2025 Day 3
- Six Invitational 2025 Day 4
- Six Invitational 2025 Day 5
- Six Invitational 2025 Playoffs Day 1
- Six Invitational 2025 Playoffs Day 2
If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.