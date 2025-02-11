Unwanted qualify for Six Invitational 2025 Finals after one-sided victory against Oxygen Esports

Unwanted have qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 Finals after a one-sided victory against Oxygen Esports. After a 7-3 win on Nighthaven Labs, the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champions closed out the series with a 7-1 victory on Consulate.

Match stats: Unwanted 2-0 Oxygen Esports

The match included multiple storylines as this wasn't just a match between two North America League sides but it was also Mitch "Dream" Malson's first match against Oxygen Esports since the green roster parted ways with him.

Despite Unwanted's rock-solid performance, the team had two clear leaders in Gaven "Gaveni" Black and Zachary "SpiriTz" Dionne, who finished the match with SiegeGG ratings of 1.67 and 1.50. Although the American was the best-rated player of the series, the Canadian was crucial with two clutches, a 1v3 on Nighthaven Labs and a 1v1 on Consulate.

Following the team's win against Oxygen Esports, Unwanted's next match will be against another orgless team, RazaH Company. The winner of the series will secure a Top 4 finish and will play against the winner of the series between Spacestation Gaming and the winner of the clash between Team Falcons and FaZe Clan.