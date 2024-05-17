Our definitive XDefiant weapon tier list is a surefire way of seeing which weapons are dominating the action.

Ubisoft's arena shooter undergoes frequent balance changes as well as regular new additions to its extensive gun list. This keeps things fresh as we master every weapon across a variety of maps and game modes. As with all FPS titles, some weapons stand out from the crowd thanks to their superior performance and we've ranked them all from the best to the worst.

XDefiant weapon tier list (July 2024)

There are a handful of guns that are extremely strong options that suit all styles of play. There are also several that possess similar characteristics which makes it tricky to find out what trumps what at first glance. However, after digging deep into each weapon's stats and putting them to the test, this is the current XDefiant tier list:

S tier

M4A1

ACR 6.8

MP7

AK-47

M16A4

686 Magnum

L115 (new)

Sitting atop our XDefiant weapon tier list are the M4A1, ACR, MP7, AK-47, and the tricky-to-use but incredibly powerful M16A4. The new L115 sniper has also landed at the top, overtaking the TAC-50. All of these weapons are incredibly versatile and are more than capable of making an impact on the battlefield.

Credit: Ubisoft.

A tier

A tier contains weapons that are still solid options but fall short when compared to the strongest guns in the arsenal. However, that doesn't mean you shouldn't be using them.

This is also where the new LVOA-C assault rifle has landed. While it's a great weapon, it's not quite overthrown the meta.

After buffs during Season 1, the MDR has quickly risen to the upper reaches of the tier list, despite debuting as one of the weakest weapons in XDefiant.

Vector .45 ACP

MDR

93R

TAC-50

SVD

P90

M60

MK 20 SSR

LVOA-C (new)

B tier

The B-tier is where performance starts dropping off. In some scenarios, there's a chance these weapons excel but for most of the time, these weapons are worth avoiding.

M44

AA-12

Double Barrel

MP5A2

Sawed-off Shotgun (new)

C tier

C-tier weapons are easily overshadowed by the competition, so much so that you really shouldn't be using these guns unless you're looking to shake things up.

Of course, there's always a chance seasonal updates will shake up weapon balancing so we'll update our tier list so you always have intel on the strongest weaponry to use.

For more XDefiant, check out our guides on Ranked Play and the year one roadmap to see what Ubisoft has in store for the first 12 months of the cycle.