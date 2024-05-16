Most weapons have their drawbacks but the best XDefiant P90 loadout is one of the best all-rounders in all of Ubisoft's arena shooter.

Armed with the largest magazine in the SMG category, it's very easy to unleash a barrage of bullets onto the opposition while playing your favorite maps and game modes. Once the best attachments are equipped, you'll have an easy job of topping the scoreboards thanks to the P90's excellent versatility.

In this guide, find all the intel on the best XDefiant P90 loadout, the best attachments and how to gear up your class for success in casual and Ranked matches.

Best XDefiant P90 loadout

After testing numerous combinations, this is the best XDefiant build to use:

Muzzle : Barrel Extender

: Barrel Extender Barrel : Rapid Fire Barrel

: Rapid Fire Barrel Front Rail : Superlight Grip

: Superlight Grip Rear Grip : Quick Draw Grip

: Quick Draw Grip Stock: Precision Stock

The range of the P90 is so strong it can even compete with the likes of the ACR in mid-range combat. This build focuses on maintaining solid range in addition to keeping recoil levels down to a minimum.

To maximize range, the Barrel Extender ensures no performance is lost when attempting to take on assault rifles at longer distances while the Rapid Fire Barrel increases the P90's already strong fire rate even further.

Mobility is the key ingredient when it comes to an aggressive style of play with the P90 in hand. The Superlight Grip reduces ADS speed by 10 percent and improvement speeds by 2.5 percent. Paired with the Quick Draw Grip that boosts ADS stability and ADS speed even further, you've got all the tools needed to react quickly and outplay any opponent with superior movement speeds.

Overall, the P90 is one of the most versatile SMGs that often flies under the radar of the meta. It may not get the spotlight often, but it's an excellent choice for those that love to adopt multiple styles of play during matches.

XDefiant P90 class setup

With the best attachments ready for battle, there's a lot of room to pick a secondary weapon and piece of equipment that suits your own style of play.

After testing all of the secondaries on offer, the 686 Magnum stands out from the crowd thanks to its superior range. It's excellent for picking players off from afar when the P90 is running low on ammo or you need a little more damage to secure the elimination.

For a grenade, the Sticky is my favorite choice. Armed with great damage, the timed detonation is particularly useful for throwing it in close proximity and escaping to safety before it detonates.

That's everything there is to know about the best XDefiant P90 loadout. For more, take a look at the best Vector loadout along with the system requirements needed for the game to run smoothly on PC.