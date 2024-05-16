SMGs are excellent for running and gunning the opposition and one that stands out from the crowd is the best XDefiant Vector loadout.

Despite its high recoil and lack of long-range performance, the Vector's blistering rate of fire is perfect for those who love getting up close and personal on their favorite maps and game modes. This build is excellent for close-quarters combat and we've got all the details you need.

In this guide, find the best XDefiant Vector loadout including the strongest attachments and class setup to use before Season 1 commences.

Best XDefiant Vector loadout

After some extensive testing, this is the best Vector loadout to use in XDefiant:

Muzzle : Barrel Extender

: Barrel Extender Barrel : Chrome-Lined Barrel

: Chrome-Lined Barrel Magazine : Quick Mag

: Quick Mag Rear Grip : Quick Draw Grip

: Quick Draw Grip Stock: Precision Stock

Despite the lack of range, this Vector build is extremely reliable when enemies are 10-15 meters away. For those that pride themselves on accuracy, the SMG possesses a small magazine meaning every shot has to hit the target in order to achieve success with the Vector.

For a slight boost in range, the pairing of the Barrel Extender and Chrome-Lined barrel are essential. With a 10 percent increase in short and mid-range performance, eliminations at longer distances can be achieved.

For fast reaction times, the Quick Draw Grip is a no-brainer. A 10 percent improvement in sprint-shoot time and ADS speed allows you to snap onto nearby targets without hesitation.

To tame the high recoil of the Vector, the Precision Stock comes into its own. With less kick disrupting your view of the action, it's easy to compete in hectic engagements thanks to the Vector's impressive reliability.

XDefiant Vector class setup

When it comes to choosing a grenade to go alongside the Vector, the Frag and Sticky Grenade are excellent options. Sticky Grenades have their own set of unique uses but a perfectly-cooked Frag is very hard to avoid. I recommend testing both to see which suits your style the most.

As for a secondary weapon, the 686 Magnum continues to lead the charge as one of the strongest pistols in all of XDefiant. With a Muzzle Booster and Quick Draw Grip attached, it's ideal for taking care of opponents that are slightly out of reach for the Vector.

That's all there is to know about the best XDefiant Vector loadout. For more, take a look at our guides containing all there is to know about Ranked Play and what the year one roadmap has in store.