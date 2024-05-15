Arguably the most important part of an arena shooter is mastering each battleground which is why it's worth finding about all of the XDefiant maps on offer.

Ranging from abandoned amusement parks to the offices of tech firms, Ubisoft's arena shooter has all kinds of areas to run and gun all of the opposing factions standing in the way of victory. Some Ubisoft fans may recognize some of the settings as it has taken inspiration from other hit franchises.

In this guide, find the full XDefiant map list showcasing all of the maps available at launch.

All XDefiant maps

At launch, XDefiant will feature 14 maps playable across a variety of game modes. Due to their layout, some are only playable on certain modes while others appear more than once. Without further ado, here's the full list:

Arena - Occupy, Domination

- Occupy, Domination Attica Heights - Occupy, Domination

- Occupy, Domination DUMBO - Occupy, Domination

- Occupy, Domination Echelon HQ - Occupy, Domination

- Occupy, Domination Emporium -Occupy, Domination

-Occupy, Domination Liberty - Occupy, Domination

- Occupy, Domination Mayday - Occupy, Domination

- Occupy, Domination Nudleplex - Occupy, Domination

- Occupy, Domination Pueblito - Occupy, Domination

- Occupy, Domination Showtime - Occupy, Domination

- Occupy, Domination Meltdown - Escort, Zone

- Escort, Zone Midway - Escort, Zone

- Escort, Zone Times Square - Escort, Zone

- Escort, Zone Zoo - Escort, Zone

Thanks to the year one roadmap, Ubisoft has already confirmed three maps will launch with every seasonal update resulting in 12 new battlegrounds to master over the next 12 months.

That's all there is to know about the XDefiant maps so far but we'll keep this guide updated with all the latest battlegrounds that arrive to Ubisoft's shooter as soon as we know more.