XDefiant Factions list: All playable characters

Checking out the XDefiant factions list is worth doing before loading into the action.

With Season 1 now underway, XDefiant players are beginning to master all of the classes and their abilities to gain the upper hand across a variety of game modes. Inspired by other Ubisoft franchises, XDefiant factions have their own distinct style and plenty of features that are perfect for scoring some additional eliminations.

Find the full XDefiant faction list in this guide packed with all there is to know about each one.

All XDefiant Factions

Libertad

Hailing from the Caribbean island of Yara from the Far Cry franchise, Libertad focuses on healing during XDefiant matches. Players can heal themselves quickly in addition to providing support for their teammates. Here's a closer look at their abilities:

Médico Supremo - A backpack that provides large healing and health boosts for a limited time.

- A backpack that provides large healing and health boosts for a limited time. El Remédio - Launches a gas canister that heals teammates until it's canceled

- Launches a gas canister that heals teammates until it's canceled Biovida Boost - A wave boosts health and regeneration levels for you and nearby teammates

- A wave boosts health and regeneration levels for you and nearby teammates Espíritu de Libertad - A passive ability that slowly heals you and nearby allies over time

Phantoms

Inspired by Ghost Recon, Phantoms are all about using technology to defend a specific location or their teammates during a match.

Aegis - A plasma shield paired with an electro-scattergun that excels in close-range combat

- A plasma shield paired with an electro-scattergun that excels in close-range combat Mag Barrier - Electromagnetic barrier that blocks enemy fire and incoming grenades

- Electromagnetic barrier that blocks enemy fire and incoming grenades Blitz Shield - Equips a tactical shield. Players can press the Melee button to use a shield bash attack.

- Equips a tactical shield. Players can press the Melee button to use a shield bash attack. Hardened - Increases health

Echelon

Straight from Splinter Cell, Echelon is all about maintaining a low profile to outsmart their opponents. The elements of stealth are excellent for getting behind enemy lines undetected.

Sonar Goggles - Reveals enemy outlines and allows players to score kills with the Third Echelon 5.7 pistol

- Reveals enemy outlines and allows players to score kills with the Third Echelon 5.7 pistol Intel Suit - Reveals the location of nearby enemies to teammates

- Reveals the location of nearby enemies to teammates Digital Ghillie Suit - Turns players almost invisible. Aiming and movement reduce the invisibility effects

- Turns players almost invisible. Aiming and movement reduce the invisibility effects Low Profile - Player doesn't appear on the enemy minimap

Cleaners

The Cleaners from The Division 2 have made their way into the XDefiant arena and are built to deal huge amounts of damage to the opposition.

The Purifier - Activates a flamethrower to eliminate enemies for a limited time

- Activates a flamethrower to eliminate enemies for a limited time Incinerator Drone - A drone that delivers napalm and burns anything that gets too close

- A drone that delivers napalm and burns anything that gets too close Firebomb - Throw a Molotov Cocktail to deal explosive damage and burning a small area where it lands

- Throw a Molotov Cocktail to deal explosive damage and burning a small area where it lands Incendiary Rounds - Fire-based ammunition that inflicts additional burn damage but reduces weapon range

DedSec

Watch Dogs 2's DedSec faction is a strong option for those looking to disrupt the opposition. Armed with abilities ranging from HUD disruption to hacking nearby equipment, the faction can turn the tide of a match in your favor.

Lockout - Disables enemy HUD, minimap, and abilities in the nearby area

- Disables enemy HUD, minimap, and abilities in the nearby area Hijack - Hacks abilities deployed by the enemy and makes them your own

- Hacks abilities deployed by the enemy and makes them your own Spiderbot - Deploy a Spiderbot that targets and stuns the nearest opponent by grabbing onto their face

- Deploy a Spiderbot that targets and stuns the nearest opponent by grabbing onto their face Fabricator - Once a device is deployed, the Fabricator makes a new one

GSK

The GSK Faction arrived as part of the Season 1 update and features even more abilities for players to master. Here's a closer look at each of the abilities on offer:

ADS - Disables any enemy gadgets deployed in the nearby area. Available for 25 seconds before starting a 25-second cooldown

- Disables any enemy gadgets deployed in the nearby area. Available for 25 seconds before starting a 25-second cooldown Shockwire - Spreads barbed wire over a specific area. When an enemy stands on it, they're stunned and take damage.

- Spreads barbed wire over a specific area. When an enemy stands on it, they're stunned and take damage. Ballistic Helmet - Reduces the power of enemy headshots

- Reduces the power of enemy headshots Flash Shield - Activates an LED-covered shield that flashes an enemy before the player can eliminate them with a sidearm. Players can use the shield as mobile cover when using a sidearm

There you have it, that's all of the XDefiant factions known so far. As the cycle progresses, we'll be sure to update the guide with any new ones once they become available.