XDefiant Season 1: Release date, weapons, more

XDefiant Season 1 is now live much to the delight of fans dropping into the action.

Ubisoft's arena shooter is finally out in the open and thanks to the year one roadmap, players are getting to grips with the game's first batch of post-launch content. With new weaponry arriving to the gun list, we've got all of the early intel on the update.

In this guide, find everything about the XDefiant Season 1 update including its release date, new weaponry, maps, and more.

Latest news - Season 1 live

On July 2nd, 2024, Season 1 of XDefiant went live across all platforms and introduced a wealth of new content ranging from a new battle pass to the Sawed-Off Shotgun.

XDefiant Season 1 release date

XDefiant Season 1 launched on July 2nd, 2024.

XDefiant Season 1 content

Thanks to the information Ubisoft has already provided, there's already a lot of intel on what Season 1 has in store. Here's a closer look at what's on its way during the opening season:

GSK faction

Clubhouse, Daytona, and Rockefeller maps

Capture the Flag

Other than its name, little is known about the GSK faction other than it's inspired from Rainbow Six Siege. Not much is known about the new weaponry or maps either. As soon as we hear more about the Season 1 content, we'll update the guide with the latest intel.

XDefiant Season 1 battle pass

The Season 1 battle pass contains 90 tiers of content which is slightly smaller than its rival shooter titles that utilize a similar method for players to unlock content.

Despite this, we expect it to contain a wealth of cosmetic items ranging from weapon camouflages to skins for numerous factions. Once more details emerge, we'll be sure to share all the intel right here.