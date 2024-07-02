How to unlock Sawed-Off Shotgun in XDefiant

Knowing how to unlock the Sawed-Off Shotgun in XDefiant is a surefire way of adding some close-range firepower into the arsenal.

Arriving as part of the Season 1 update, the Sawed-Off Shotgun is one of three new weapons making their debut in Ubisoft's first post-launch update for its free-to-play arena shooter. Armed with lethal damage, the shotgun can take over the close-quarters meta with SMGs continuing to dominate.

With that said, find out how to get the Sawed-Off Shotgun in this handy guide.

How to get XDefiant Sawed-Off Shotgun

The process of unlocking the Sawed-Off Shotgun in XDefiant is extremely straightforward. As it features in the Season 1 battle pass, players must reach tier 80 before it's available to select as part of a loadout.

Ubisoft hasn't shared details on which tier the weapon will feature in but as soon as Season 1 drops, we'll update the guide with everything there is to know.

Credit: Ubisoft

XDefiant Sawed-Off Shotgun overview

After showcasing the Sawed-Off Shotgun in the Season 1 XDebrief, Ubisoft describes the weapon as a "super close-range" secondary weapon that managed to deliver a "big boom for its size." As it's a secondary weapon, players can pair it with their favorite primary weapon to create loadouts that suit gunfights at all distances.

Although it excels in close-range combat, the developer has confirmed the Sawed-Off Shotgun is significantly weaker than the primary weapons in the gun list. We recommend ranking the shotgun up quickly to access any attachments that will bolster its performance on the battlefield.

That's all there is to know about unlocking the Sawed-Off Shotgun in XDefiant. For more, check out our other guides on Ranked play and when the next double XP event is taking place.