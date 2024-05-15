Skip navigation (Press enter)
XDefiant gun list: All weapons

Here are all of the guns available in XDefiant at launch and beyond.

XDefiant key art shows a Cleaner character wearing a hi-vis hooded jacket and gasmask aiming and firing an assault rifle to the right.
Mastering the XDefiant gun list is worth doing in order to improve gameplay.

With Season 1 well underway, XDefiant is delivering fast-paced arena shooter action. Ubisoft has introduced a wealth of weaponry alongside classes armed with various abilities, plenty of maps, and game modes catering to all styles of play. Not only that, but the post-launch support, beginning with Season 1, adds new guns and more on a regular basis.

XDefiant weapon categories

There are a total of seven weapon categories from which to build a loadout in XDefiant. Whether you prefer an aggressive run-and-gun playstyle or picking off targets from afar, there's something for everyone. Without further ado, here are all of the weapon categories available in XDefiant:

  • Assault rifles
  • SMGs
  • Shotguns
  • LMGs
  • Marksman rifles
  • Sniper rifles
  • Pistols

As the XDefiant cycle progresses, there's a possibility of Ubisoft introducing new weapon categories, similar to how it plans to add new factions in future seasonal updates. If there's any sign of a new weapon category, we'll update the guide with the latest intel.

XDefiant gun list

When XDefiant launches, players can choose from 24 guns to build their perfect loadout with. Here's a closer look at all of the weaponry in each category.

Assault rifles

  • M4A1
  • ACR
  • M16A4
  • AK-47
  • MDR
  • LVOA-C (Season 1)

SMG

  • MP5A2
  • Vector .45 ACP
  • P90
  • MP7

Shotgun

  • M870
  • AA-12
  • Double Barrel
  • Sawed-Off Shotgun (Season 1)

LMG

  • M249
  • RPK-74
  • M60

Marksman rifle

  • MK 20 SSR
  • SVD

Sniper rifle

  • M44
  • TAC-50
  • L115 (Season 1)

Pistol

  • M9
  • 686 Magnum
  • M1911
  • D50
  • 93R

We'll be updating the weapon list when new guns are added to the arsenal. Ubisoft has already confirmed the first year will see 12 new weapons added along with other exciting arrivals as part of the post-launch Seasonal content.

Each weapon can be unlocked by completing a variety of objectives. For example, players can get the AK-47 by dealing 1000 damage to enemies with any assault rifle.

By using each weapon, you will earn weapon XP to unlock new attachments. A loadout consists of five attachments on any weapon so pick wisely to gain the upper hand over the opposition. You can also unlock Mastery Camos by reaching certain level milestones, showcasing your skill and devotion to specific weapons.

That's all there is to know about the XDefiant gun list. For more, check out the latest on Rainbow Six Siege operators joining the action during Season 1.

