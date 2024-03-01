XDefiant Season 1 will feature Rainbow Six Siege operators

Ever since the closed and open betas took place last year, players have been eagerly awaiting the full release of XDefiant, the new first-person shooter from Ubisoft.

Although we still don't have a release date, the developers have been periodically updating fans about their progress towards getting the game ready for release. However, it appears that Ubisoft is finally gearing up for its launch by secretly setting up some exciting teasers.

As spotted by the user tactikz4 on Reddit, the Ubisoft Connect page of the game was recently updated, and it now includes a description that reveals some of the content Season 1 will bring.

"Season 1 introduces the Team Rainbow operators of GSK (Border Protection Command) leveraging their counter-terrorism training to disrupt their enemies," it reads.

"They can deploy electrified barbed wire for area denial, counter incoming enemy devices with their Active Defense System, and dazzle multiple foes with flash charges mounted on their G52-Tactical Shield."

This not only reveals that a new faction of Rainbow Six Siege operators will be available to play with, but that last part pretty much confirms the three new characters in question will be Bandit, Jäger, and Blitz.

The three German operators belong to the same GSG-9 group in Siege, so it makes sense that they are being added together. As for how their gadgets will work on the fast-paced FPS, it remains to be seen, but it is an interesting prospect.

The roadmap revealed last year indicates that the game will also receive three new weapons and three new maps in Season 1, along with a few other minor additions.

While responding to some uses on his X account, Mark Rubin, one of the EPs for the title, recently mentioned that between 10 to 12 post-launch maps are ready. We can assume those are the maps we will be seeing throughout the first year of the game, although at this moment, we don't know if there have been any changes to the aforementioned roadmap.

For more XDefiant news as we approach its launch, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us on our social media pages.