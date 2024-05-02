XDefiant: Release date , maps, weapons, factions, preseason, and more

XDefiant, the upcoming first-person shooter from Ubisoft, is finally in its final stages before release. After the positive server stress test session that took place last month, the studio has finally announced a definitive release date.

Release date

XDefiant is set to be released on Tuesday, May 21 at 10:00 am PT (6:00 pm BST), almost three years after its official reveal in 2021.

The game has been in a constant cycle of internal delays, with the game's director citing netcode issues as one of the main causes. However, a report from Insider-Gaming also claimed that this is the result of months of a toxic work culture, where individuals with power ignored comments from developers that would have made the development a smoother process.

Regardless, a release date is finally set and the title is set to come out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Although it was previously promised that the game would come out for last-gen consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), nothing has been mentioned so far for these platforms.

Factions, maps, and modes

On launch day, the game will feature the same content that was available during the latest server stress test session. All of this content is part of the preseason, which will last exactly six weeks.

Here are all the factions, maps, and modes included in the preseason:

Factions

Echelon

Phantoms

Cleaners

Libertad

Dedsec (after unlocking or purchasing)

Maps

Arena

Attica Heights

Dumbo

Echelon HQ

Emporium

Liberty

Mayday

Meltdown

Midway

Nudleplex

Pueblito

Showtime

Times Square

Zoo

Modes

Domination

Hot Shot

Occupy

Escort

Zone Control

On top of that, a playlist to practice ranked mode will be added to the game. This will feature 4v4 versions of Domination, Occupy, Escort, and Zone Control with all the rules of competitive play active.

Post-launch content

After that six-week preseason, the post-launch content will begin to drop, which will follow the previously revealed roadmap for Year 1. Here is the roadmap in case you haven't seen it:

In a recent post on X, Mark Rubin, an executive producer on the game, revealed that there are between 10 to 12 maps that are ready or almost finished. We assume this would come out throughout the first year of the title if plans remain the same.

On top of that, a description on the Ubisoft Connect page of the game revealed that the first season will introduce three Rainbow Six Siege operators. So we can expect a Siege-heavy first post-launch season for the FPS.

