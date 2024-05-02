XDefiant finally receives a release date and it's coming this month

XDefiant has been closely followed by the gaming community since Ubisoft announced the title in July 2021. However, the studio was never adventurous enough to announce a release date for the shooter.

Last month, Ubisoft hosted a 48-hour test session for players to try out the latest iteration of the game that tackles netcodes issues the team encountered previously. After its conclusion, Mark Rubin, the game's director, let the community know that the test was mostly positive and provided them with the data necessary to fine-tune the servers and netcode aspects of the game.

An announcement was imminent as the developers promised they would reveal a release date if the test results were positive. Almost three years after XDefiant was unveiled to the world, we now know when the game will be launched: May 21.

As seen in the latest test session, players will have access to over 40 weapons and multiple game modes. Additionally, the characters in the game are based on other Ubisoft titles, like Far Cry and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

XDefiant's Preseason will begin on May 21 at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET) and will include unique cosmetics, factions, maps, and more.

Ubisoft also previously revealed XDefiant's Year 1 roadmap, which lists four new factions that will be included during the game's first post-launch year. Moreover, new guns, maps, and unique battle passes will be launched throughout the upcoming months.

Check out Siege.GG regularly to get all of the information regarding shooters, including updates about XDefiant's future, and more!