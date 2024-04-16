The next XDefiant test session has been announced

Just as previously promised, a new test session for Ubisoft's upcoming shooter will take place soon to assess if the game is ready to launch.

The session will start on Friday, April 19 at 10:00 am PT (6:00 pm BST) and will last 48 hours, finishing on Sunday, April 21 at the same time. The test will be available for all players worldwide on the latest-gen consoles (Xbox Series X|S and PS5) and PC.

To participate, players will only have to download the test session version of the game by looking up "XDefiant - Server Test Session" on their respective stores. The preload is available now, meaning you can download the version to have it ready.

The session will feature three cosmetic rewards that users can unlock by completing challenges and they will be available to use once the full game launches. Here is the list of rewards alongside the challenge for each one:

Play in the test: MP5 Shamrock Weapon Skin

MP5 Shamrock Weapon Skin Play in a Party: M9 Ember Weapon Skin

M9 Ember Weapon Skin Reach Level 18: Weapon XP Boosters (x3)

Developers will use this session to stress test the game's servers, as netcode issues have been cited by the game's director as one of the roadblocks in the path to release. However, previous reports have also pointed out that a toxic work culture inside the studio is to blame for the game's current issues.

Once the session is over and if everything goes to plan, a release date announcement is expected from the studio. The game was previously scheduled to be released at the end of March 2024, as revealed by the developers, but they had to delay it once again to do this test session.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about XDefiant, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.