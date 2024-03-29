XDefiant devs announce fresh delay, network stress-test

XDefiant, the highly anticipated first-person shooter from Ubisoft, has been pushed back and pushed back, and now it looks like fans of the Call of Duty-esque shooter will be waiting even longer.

In a statement posted on the game's official X account, the dev team confirmed the game was previously scheduled to be released by the end of March. However, this will not be the case as there are still "some improvements" they need to make.

These improvements are likely related to the game's network performance, with the developers also announcing a new 12-hour stress test for the game's servers.

The stress test will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, though the developers have yet to launch date or how to opt-in.

The developers expect to "lock a launch date" with this. If all goes according to plan, we would likely get a release date announcement soon after the test.

This announcement comes hot on the heels of a damning new report into the working conditions at Ubisoft San Francisco, with developers claiming a toxic work environment and an obsession with aping Call of Duty had thrown development off track.

Mark Rubin, the game's director, explained in November last year that netcode and other connectivity issues have been delaying the game's launch. According to developers working on the project, issues with the game's netcode were well-known before then, but undue focus was given to fixing it.

According to the report, several internal playtests have taken place recently, but network issues continue. Let's hope this public test can bring the game a step closer to release.

