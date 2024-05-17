Mastering the best XDefiant SMG is a surefire way of achieving success with a fast and aggressive style of play.

XDefiant is Ubisoft's take on the arena shooter and features a gun list packed with variety. One category that's bound to capture the attention of player loading into their favorite maps and game modes is the submachine gun (SMG). With each possessing different characteristics, some are more effective than others.

In this guide, find all there is to know about the best XDefiant SMG and our tier list ranking the category from best to worst.

Best XDefiant SMG

During the early stages of the XDefiant cycle, the best SMGs to use are the MP7 and the P90. The incredible mobility of the MP7 makes it perfect for close-quarters combat while the P90 offers plenty of versatility which allows it to make an impact in mid-range combat.

As the meta develops, the best SMG is bound to change. When there are any adjustments to the SMGs, we'll update the guide with everything you need to know.

XDefiant SMG tier list

S tier

MP7

P90

These two weapons sit at the top of the XDefiant SMG weapon category thanks to their superior performance. The MP7 suits running and gunning while the P90 has all the capabilities of competing with assault rifles thanks to its impressive damage range.

A tier

Sitting just behind the top tier of the SMG category are the MP5A2 and the Vector. The Vector's blistering rate of fire is excellent for close-quarters combat but its lack of versatility puts it below some of the other weapons.

The MP5A2 dominated early playtests but its popularity quickly fizzled out as other SMGs increased in popularity. There's every chance it reappears as a top contender once Ubisoft has made any adjustments to maintain a balanced meta.

That's all there is to know about the best XDefiant SMG.