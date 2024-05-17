On the hunt for the best XDefiant assault rifle? You've come to the right place.

XDefiant is finally here following some lengthy delays much to the delight of fans wanting a fresh take on the arena shooter. Armed with an extensive gun list, plenty of maps, and game modes to enjoy, finding a rifle that suits a specific style of play can be a tricky task.

Thankfully, our guide has ranked all of the assault rifles (AR) in XDefiant from best to worst so you know which ones are worth using and which ones to avoid.

XDefiant assault rifle tier list

After testing all four ARs available in XDefiant, there are two that are vastly superior to their counterparts. Armed with impressive rates of fire, damage output, and mobility, they're some of the most versatile weapons in the entire game.

Without further ado, here's our definitive XDefiant AR tier list:

S tier

Leading the charge at the top of the assault rifle category is the ACR and the M4A1. Their ease of use sets them apart from other ARs available and with the best attachment combinations equipped, they're excellent options for mid-range and long-distance combat.

A tier

There's very little to separate the AK-47 and the M16A4. Despite possessing plenty of firepower, they're tricky recoil pattern makes them much harder to control than the ARs in the top tier.

With Ubisoft planning to keep an eye on weapon performance, there's always a chance of the meta shifting in favor of ARs that are overlooked. As the meta continues to evolve, we'll update the guide with all there is to know about the strongest assault rifles for casual and Ranked matches.

That's all there is to know about the best XDefiant assault rifle.