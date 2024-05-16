When it comes to powerful assault rifles, few come close to the best XDefiant M4A1 loadout.

A staple of most modern-day shooters, the M4A1 has made its way onto the XDefiant gun list armed with excellent versatility in mid-range and long-distance combat. With the right attachments equipped, players will find themselves topping the scoreboard on every single map in no time at all.

In this guide, find the very best XDefiant M4A1 loadout to use in all game modes along with the strongest attachments and class setup.

XDefiant M4A1 loadout

Muzzle : Muzzle Booster

: Muzzle Booster Optic : Reflex Sight

: Reflex Sight Front Rail : Superlight

: Superlight Magazine : Fast Mag

: Fast Mag Rear Grip: Quick Draw

The Muzzle Booster provides reductions in horizontal and vertical recoil alongside boosting the M4A1's already fast rate of fire which is great for compensating for any damage drop-off. To keep up with the faster movement speeds of SMG players, the Superlight Front Rail features faster aim-down sight and movement speeds to suit more aggressive styles of play.

With speed and agility in mind, the Fast Mag reduces reload speeds while the Quick Draw rear grip continues to improve reaction times thanks to faster sprint-shoot speed.

XDefiant M4A1 class setup

Once the best M4A1 attachments are ready for battle, it's time to focus on the rest of the class to enhance performance even further. For the secondary weapon, the M9 pistol is a solid option thanks to its semi-automatic firing mechanism. With a fast trigger finger, it's easy to score some additional kills in situations where switching to the pistol is quicker than reloading the M4A1.

As for equipment, I've opted for the Frag Grenade. A well-cooked frag is the perfect tool to deal additional damage and clear out objectives controlled by the opposition.

There you have it, that's everything there is to know about the best XDefiant M4A1 loadout. For more, check out our other guides showcasing the best ACR loadout and a closer look at the year one roadmap.