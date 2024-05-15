Just like any fast-paced shooter, the best XDefiant controller settings are extremely important when it comes to mastering the mechanics.

After several delays, Ubisoft's arena shooter is finally here and before players pick a faction to represent along with their favorite weapon from the gun list, optimizing a controller to suit any style of play is the first step to take before topping the scoreboard.

In this guide, find the best XDefiant controller settings to use across all game modes and competitive Ranked Play action.

The best XDefiant controller settings

After some extensive testing during the betas and test sessions, we've compiled the strongest settings for all controller players to use.

Controller settings

Button Layout: Default

Default Stick Layout: Default

Default Aim Assist: Standard

Standard Aim Assist Strength: 0

0 Aim Assist Follow: 0

0 Aim Response Curve Type: Standard

Standard Horizontal Sensitivity: 60

60 Vertical Sensitivity: 60

60 Controller Aim Look Sensitivity Factor: 0.90x

0.90x Controller Aim Scope Look Sensitivity Factor: 0.80x

0.80x Dead Zone – Left Stick: 10

10 Dead Zone – Right Stick: 10

10 Acceleration Speed Multiplier: 1.00x

1.00x Invert Horizontal Axis: No

No Invert Vertical Axis: No

No Controller Vibration: On

Similar to other shooters, the button layout and controller vibration settings are down to personal preference. Some may find other controller layouts more natural than the default if they've played Claw for a while.

Alongside the layout, selecting sensitivity is another area where players may want to fine-tune it to their own liking. We recommend starting at 45 for both and increasing or decreasing it depending on preferences.

In addition to sensitivity, aim assist settings are hugely important in XDefiant as it doesn't have the strongest aim assist. Reduce the dead zone will enhance your aim so be sure to change this until any kind of stick drift is eliminated. As a baseline, we recommend three.

Gameplay settings

Field of View: 120

120 ADS Field of View: Consistent

Consistent ADS Behavior: Hold

Hold ADS Sensitivity Transition: Instant

Instant Melee During ADS: Off

Off Aiming Interrupts Reload: On

On Crouch Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Auto Sprint: No

No Sprint Interrupt Reload: No

No Auto-Reload Weapon: On

On Auto-Switch Weapon: On

On Auto-Grab Ledge: Off

The most important section of the XDefiant gameplay settings is the field of view (FOV) Adjusting this all the way to 120 provides players with an excellent overview of the action taking place around them. Alongside the standard FOV, adjusting the ADS FOV and ADS sensitivity transition also helps to make aiming down sights feel crisp.

There you have it, that's all there is to know about the best XDefiant controller settings. For more, check out the full map list along with the year one roadmap containing intel on Ubisoft's future content plans.