Assault rifles are one of the most reliable weapon categories and the best XDefiant AK-74 loadout is an excellent choice.

Armed with high damage output at the cost of tricky recoil, the AK-47 is a force to be reckoned with in mid-range and long-distance engagements. In progression game modes, the rifle can lock down long sightlines with ease. With the strongest attachment combination equipped, you'll have no problems dropping enemies in all scenarios.

In this guide, find the best XDefiant AK-47 loadout to use along with the very best attachment combination and class setup.

Best XDefiant AK-47 loadout

The five attachments below make up the strongest XDefiant AK-47 build:

Muzzle : Muzzle Brake

: Muzzle Brake Barrel : Stabilizing Barrel

: Stabilizing Barrel Front Rail : Superlight Grip

: Superlight Grip Rear Grip : Quick Draw Grip

: Quick Draw Grip Stock: Precision Stock

Compared to other assault rifles like the M4A1, the AK-47 possesses poor horizontal and vertical recoil from the outset. To stop the bouncing up and down, this build focuses on taming the vertical recoil to ensure accuracy is maintained.

Up first is the pairing of the Muzzle Brake and Stabilizing Barrel. The Muzzle Brake addresses horizontal by seven percent at the cost of a reduction in range while the barrel reduces horizontal and vertical kick by 2.5 percent but slows sprint-shoot time and walking speed while aiming down sights.

After ensuring horizontal recoil isn't a problem, I opted for the Superlight Grip for some additional agility in close-range fights where SMGs and shotguns will have the advantage. The agility makes all the difference if you're looking to succeed with the AK-47 in close-quarters.

For further mobility improvements, the Quick Draw Grip is the way to go. A 10 percent improvement in aim-down sight speed and sprint-shoot time cancels out the flaws of the Stabilizing Barrel resulting in quick reaction times.

XDefiant AK-47 class setup

With the AK-47 geared towards dominating mid-range battles, the D50 pistol is the best secondary weapon to pair alongside the assault rifle. Equipped with a Muzzle Booster, Quick Mag, and Quick Draw Grip, the D50 is perfect for applying the final few shots to secure a kill. It's also surprisingly good at longer distances as well as close-range.

I recommend using the Sticky Grenade alongside the AK-47 thanks to its high blast radius. Stick it on the right part of a map, draw the enemy out into the open, and finish them off with the immense power of the AK-47.

That's all there is to know about the best XDefiant AK-47 loadout. For more, check out the best Vector loadout and whether Ubisoft's shooter features SBMM.