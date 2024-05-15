XDefiant offers a multiplayer experience similar to Call of Duty, which is why some people might wonder if the game has SBMM. The new shooter from Ubisoft features its matchmaking system utilized for both casual and upcoming ranked playlists.

The developers have luckily detailed how this system works, revealing not only its inner workings but also addressing the SBMM topic.

What is SBMM?

Since the term might not be known to a few, SBMM refers to Skill-Based Matchmaking. As the name implies, this is a model most online games follow to a certain degree where matchmaking prioritizes users' skill level when creating a lobby.

Credit: Ubisoft

The systems usually go beyond account level to determine each person's skill level, since this number might not be accurate most of the time. Although studios don't talk about it in detail, it is known that these systems usually look at the players' behavior in-game to determine how skilled they might be.

Does XDefiant have SBMM?

As revealed through a blog post on the official website, XDefiant does not feature SBMM for its casual playlist. Instead, the game will look at this list of factors in descending order when creating a match for any game mode:

Latency

Avoided players

Party size

Region

Input device

Platform

On the other hand, these are the factors prioritized in descending order when it comes to ranked matchmaking:

Ranked Points (RP)

Latency

Party size

Region

Input device

Platform

