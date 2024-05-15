XDefiant system requirements: Minimum and recommended specs

Understanding the XDefiant system requirements is essential in order to ensure the game runs as smoothly as possible.

With Season 1 moving into view, XDefiant continues to prove popular as players load into the arena shooter for some fast-paced action across a range of maps and game modes. There's nothing more frustrating than encountering a frame drop or a stutter caused by the PC not meeting the requirements which is where our intel comes into play.

Find all of the XDefiant system requirements including the minimum and recommended specs in this guide.

XDefiant minimum system requirements

For those running to plan XDefiant on a low graphics preset, these are the system requirements:

OS : Windows 10 or 11 (64bit versions)

: Windows 10 or 11 (64bit versions) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 1400 @3.2GHz／Intel Core i7-4790K @4.0GHz

: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 @3.2GHz／Intel Core i7-4790K @4.0GHz Memory : 8 GB RAM (running dual-channel mode)

: 8 GB RAM (running dual-channel mode) Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB

: AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB DirectX : Versions 11 and 12

: Versions 11 and 12 Storage: 65 GB available space

XDefiant recommended system requirements

These requirements enable players to play XDefiant without any stuttering at 1080p and 60 FPS along with a higher graphics preset:

OS : Windows 10 or 11 (64bit versions)

: Windows 10 or 11 (64bit versions) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @3.2GHz／Intel Core i7-4970K @4.0GHz

: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @3.2GHz／Intel Core i7-4970K @4.0GHz Memory : 16 GB RAM (running dual-channel mode)

: 16 GB RAM (running dual-channel mode) Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1060 6GB

: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1060 6GB DirectX : Versions 11 and 12

: Versions 11 and 12 Storage: 65 GB available space (SSD recommended)

XDefiant 2K system requirements

If 1080p and 60 FPS doesn't contain the details, players can take it up another notch by running XDefiant at 1440p and 60 FPS:

OS : Windows 10 or 11 (64bit versions)

: Windows 10 or 11 (64bit versions) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 2600 @3.4GHz／Intel Core i5-8400 @2.8GHz

: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 @3.4GHz／Intel Core i5-8400 @2.8GHz Memory : 16 GB RAM (running dual-channel mode)

: 16 GB RAM (running dual-channel mode) Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB

: AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB DirectX : Versions 11 and 12

: Versions 11 and 12 Storage: 65 GB available space (SSD recommended)

XDefiant 4K system requirements

To play XDefiant at either 4K or 2160p at 60 FPS, these are the requirements: