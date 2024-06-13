Best XDefiant loadouts in the current meta

July 22nd, 2024: With Season 1 in full swing, we've updated our guide to reflect the current XDefiant meta.

Thanks to constant updates, the XDefiant meta is always changing.

Ubisoft's shooter contains an extensive gun list with something to suit all styles of play. As with all shooter games, some weaponry stands out from the crowd thanks to their superior performance which is why mastering the meta is essential for those looking to top the scoreboard regularly.

In this guide, find everything about the current XDefiant meta including the best loadout and guns, and the strongest Factions to use.

XDefiant Meta

The current XDefiant meta during Season 1 is:

Meta Guns

ACR

AK-47

MP7

TAC-50

L115

MK 20 SSR

M16A4

MDR

Meta Factions and Abilities

Phantoms - Mag Barrier

Echelon - Intel Suit

Meta Equipment

Frag Grenade

Sticky Grenade

Despite several new additions, the best weapons in XDefiant remain largely unchanged in XDefiant Season 1. The ACR, MP7, and TAC-50 are still excellent options on all maps and game modes making them the most versatile weapons in all of XDefiant. The new Season 1 sniper, the L115, immediately jumped to the top of the meta thanks to its great handling and damage, putting it in the sweet spot for snipers on most maps.

Thanks to a recent buff, the MDR has also gone from one of the weakest weapons to one of the best loadouts in XDefiant. All it takes is the Heavy Barrel and you're good to go. Though the MP5A2 hasn't seen quite the rise in popularity, it too received a buff and is performing better than ever.

However, there are other weapons that hold their own in the meta with a little more work. The M16A4 still has the potential to be the best weapon in the game in the right hands thanks to its high burst damage that requires precision. Likewise, the MK 20 SSR boasts incredible damage but is hard to take full advantage of. As for the new LVOA-C assault rifle, this falls just under the meta assault rifles, unfortunately. It's still a great gun, it just faces stiff competition from the likes of the ACR, AK-47, and M16A4.

Of course, this can all change with a single patch so we'll keep updating this guide so you have the intel on the meta as it evolves.

Alongside weapons, picking a strong Faction is important. With most modes being focused on attacking or defending objectives, the Phantoms are a clear winner. With Mag Barrier, Phantoms can lock down areas extremely well. On the other hand, the Echelon's Intel Suit is the perfect attacking tool as you can easily track your enemies. Mind you, it's still incredibly powerful on defense.

The new Faction in Season 1, GSK 9, is no slouch either, though it hasn't broken into the XDefiant meta as much as you'd have expected. The Active Defense System can be very useful, especially in Ranked, when combined with Phantom's Mag Barriers. Likewise, barbed wire is an effective tool to slow down the enemy. Overall though, they're not as impactful as other Factions.

Selecting equipment is much more straightforward with Frag Grenades and Sticky Grenades still being the two best options. It's extremely tricky to hide from a perfectly cooked Frag while the Sticky deals lots of explosive damage within a small radius, making it ideal for clearing out objectives.

Best XDefiant Loadouts

The best loadouts in XDefiant are:

ACR Loadout

The ACR is the best assault rifle loadout in XDefiant.

Primary Weapon: ACR 6.8

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake

Barrel: Rapid Fire Barrel

Front Rail: Angled Grip

Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Stock: Precision Stock

Secondary Weapon: 686 Magnum

Muzzle: Muzzle Booster

Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Optic: Reflex Sight

Device: Frag Grenade

Faction: Phantoms - Mag Barrier

AK-47 Loadout

The AK-47 is another strong assault rifle loadout in XDefiant.

Primary Weapon: AK-47

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake

Barrel: Stabilizing Barrel

Front Rail: Angled Grip

Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Stock: Precision Stock

Secondary Weapon: D50

Muzzle: Muzzle Booster

Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Magazine: Quick Mag

Optic: Reflex Sight

Device: Frag Grenade

Faction: Phantoms - Mag Barrier

MP7 Loadout

The MP7 is the best SMG loadout in XDefiant.

Primary Weapon: MP7

Muzzle: Barrel Extender

Barrel: Rapid Fire Barrel

Front Rail: Pistol Grip

Magazine: Quick Mag

Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Secondary Weapon: 686 Magnum

Muzzle: Muzzle Booster

Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Optic: Reflex Sight

Device: Sticky Grenade

Faction: Cleaner - Incinerator Drone

L115 Loadout

The L115 is the best sniper loadout in XDefiant.

Primary Weapon: L115

Muzzle: Muzzle Booster

Barrel: Lightweight Barrel

Optics: Variable Zoom Scope

Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Stock: Lightweight Stock

Secondary Weapon: 93R

Muzzle: Muzzle Booster

Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Magazine: Quick Mag

Stock: Reinforced Stock

Optic: Reflex Sight

Device: Sticky Grenade

Faction: Echelon - Intel Suit/GSK 9 - ADS

M16A4 Loadout

The M16A4 is a powerful burst-fire assault rifle loadout in XDefiant.

Primary Weapon: M16A4

Muzzle: Muzzle Booster

Barrel: Rapid Fire Barrel

Front Rail: Angled Grip

Rear Grip: Heavy Grip

Stock: Precision Stock

Secondary Weapon: 93R

Muzzle: Muzzle Booster

Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Magazine: Quick Mag

Stock: Reinforced Stock

Optic: Reflex Sight

Device: Sticky Grenade

Faction: Echelon - Intel Suit/Phantoms - Mag Barrier

MDR Loadout

The MDR is a rising favorite assault rifle loadout in XDefiant.

Primary Weapon: MDR

Muzzle: Barrel Extender

Barrel: Heavy Barrel

Front Rail: Vertical Grip

Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Stock: Precision Stock/Optic: Reflex Sight

Secondary Weapon: 93R

Muzzle: Muzzle Booster

Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Magazine: Quick Mag

Stock: Reinforced Stock

Optic: Reflex Sight

Device: Sticky Grenade

Faction: Echelon - Intel Suit/Phantoms - Mag Barrier

That's all there is to know about the XDefiant meta during Season 1. Be sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating it regularly as the meta changes throughout the year one roadmap. For more, check out our XDefiant gun tier list to see where each weapon ranks.