Best XDefiant loadouts in the current meta

July 22nd, 2024: With Season 1 in full swing, we've updated our guide to reflect the current XDefiant meta.
Thanks to constant updates, the XDefiant meta is always changing.
Ubisoft's shooter contains an extensive gun list with something to suit all styles of play. As with all shooter games, some weaponry stands out from the crowd thanks to their superior performance which is why mastering the meta is essential for those looking to top the scoreboard regularly.
In this guide, find everything about the current XDefiant meta including the best loadout and guns, and the strongest Factions to use.
XDefiant Meta
The current XDefiant meta during Season 1 is:
Meta Guns
Meta Factions and Abilities
- Phantoms - Mag Barrier
- Echelon - Intel Suit
Meta Equipment
- Frag Grenade
- Sticky Grenade
Despite several new additions, the best weapons in XDefiant remain largely unchanged in XDefiant Season 1. The ACR, MP7, and TAC-50 are still excellent options on all maps and game modes making them the most versatile weapons in all of XDefiant. The new Season 1 sniper, the L115, immediately jumped to the top of the meta thanks to its great handling and damage, putting it in the sweet spot for snipers on most maps.
Thanks to a recent buff, the MDR has also gone from one of the weakest weapons to one of the best loadouts in XDefiant. All it takes is the Heavy Barrel and you're good to go. Though the MP5A2 hasn't seen quite the rise in popularity, it too received a buff and is performing better than ever.
However, there are other weapons that hold their own in the meta with a little more work. The M16A4 still has the potential to be the best weapon in the game in the right hands thanks to its high burst damage that requires precision. Likewise, the MK 20 SSR boasts incredible damage but is hard to take full advantage of. As for the new LVOA-C assault rifle, this falls just under the meta assault rifles, unfortunately. It's still a great gun, it just faces stiff competition from the likes of the ACR, AK-47, and M16A4.
Of course, this can all change with a single patch so we'll keep updating this guide so you have the intel on the meta as it evolves.
Alongside weapons, picking a strong Faction is important. With most modes being focused on attacking or defending objectives, the Phantoms are a clear winner. With Mag Barrier, Phantoms can lock down areas extremely well. On the other hand, the Echelon's Intel Suit is the perfect attacking tool as you can easily track your enemies. Mind you, it's still incredibly powerful on defense.
The new Faction in Season 1, GSK 9, is no slouch either, though it hasn't broken into the XDefiant meta as much as you'd have expected. The Active Defense System can be very useful, especially in Ranked, when combined with Phantom's Mag Barriers. Likewise, barbed wire is an effective tool to slow down the enemy. Overall though, they're not as impactful as other Factions.
Selecting equipment is much more straightforward with Frag Grenades and Sticky Grenades still being the two best options. It's extremely tricky to hide from a perfectly cooked Frag while the Sticky deals lots of explosive damage within a small radius, making it ideal for clearing out objectives.
Best XDefiant Loadouts
The best loadouts in XDefiant are:
ACR Loadout
The ACR is the best assault rifle loadout in XDefiant.
- Primary Weapon: ACR 6.8
- Muzzle: Muzzle Brake
- Barrel: Rapid Fire Barrel
- Front Rail: Angled Grip
- Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip
- Stock: Precision Stock
- Secondary Weapon: 686 Magnum
- Muzzle: Muzzle Booster
- Grip: Quick Draw Grip
- Optic: Reflex Sight
- Device: Frag Grenade
- Faction: Phantoms - Mag Barrier
AK-47 Loadout
The AK-47 is another strong assault rifle loadout in XDefiant.
- Primary Weapon: AK-47
- Muzzle: Muzzle Brake
- Barrel: Stabilizing Barrel
- Front Rail: Angled Grip
- Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip
- Stock: Precision Stock
- Secondary Weapon: D50
- Muzzle: Muzzle Booster
- Grip: Quick Draw Grip
- Magazine: Quick Mag
- Optic: Reflex Sight
- Device: Frag Grenade
- Faction: Phantoms - Mag Barrier
MP7 Loadout
The MP7 is the best SMG loadout in XDefiant.
- Primary Weapon: MP7
- Muzzle: Barrel Extender
- Barrel: Rapid Fire Barrel
- Front Rail: Pistol Grip
- Magazine: Quick Mag
- Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip
- Secondary Weapon: 686 Magnum
- Muzzle: Muzzle Booster
- Grip: Quick Draw Grip
- Optic: Reflex Sight
- Device: Sticky Grenade
- Faction: Cleaner - Incinerator Drone
L115 Loadout
The L115 is the best sniper loadout in XDefiant.
- Primary Weapon: L115
- Muzzle: Muzzle Booster
- Barrel: Lightweight Barrel
- Optics: Variable Zoom Scope
- Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip
- Stock: Lightweight Stock
- Secondary Weapon: 93R
- Muzzle: Muzzle Booster
- Grip: Quick Draw Grip
- Magazine: Quick Mag
- Stock: Reinforced Stock
- Optic: Reflex Sight
- Device: Sticky Grenade
- Faction: Echelon - Intel Suit/GSK 9 - ADS
M16A4 Loadout
The M16A4 is a powerful burst-fire assault rifle loadout in XDefiant.
- Primary Weapon: M16A4
- Muzzle: Muzzle Booster
- Barrel: Rapid Fire Barrel
- Front Rail: Angled Grip
- Rear Grip: Heavy Grip
- Stock: Precision Stock
- Secondary Weapon: 93R
- Muzzle: Muzzle Booster
- Grip: Quick Draw Grip
- Magazine: Quick Mag
- Stock: Reinforced Stock
- Optic: Reflex Sight
- Device: Sticky Grenade
- Faction: Echelon - Intel Suit/Phantoms - Mag Barrier
MDR Loadout
The MDR is a rising favorite assault rifle loadout in XDefiant.
- Primary Weapon: MDR
- Muzzle: Barrel Extender
- Barrel: Heavy Barrel
- Front Rail: Vertical Grip
- Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip
- Stock: Precision Stock/Optic: Reflex Sight
- Secondary Weapon: 93R
- Muzzle: Muzzle Booster
- Grip: Quick Draw Grip
- Magazine: Quick Mag
- Stock: Reinforced Stock
- Optic: Reflex Sight
- Device: Sticky Grenade
- Faction: Echelon - Intel Suit/Phantoms - Mag Barrier
That's all there is to know about the XDefiant meta during Season 1. Be sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating it regularly as the meta changes throughout the year one roadmap. For more, check out our XDefiant gun tier list to see where each weapon ranks.