Making an impact from a far is a key ingredient to achieving success which is where the best XDefiant TAC-50 loadout comes into play.

Armed with the ability to take down an opponent with a single bullet, the TAC-50 is one of the most powerful weapons on Ubisoft's shooter's extensive gun list. Despite its clunkiness, the right attachment combination is a surefire way of extracting the most performance of the sniper that dominates open areas of maps with ease.

In this guide, find the best XDefiant TAC-50 loadout including the best attachments and the best way to optimize your class.

Best XDefiant TAC-50 loadout

Without further ado, here's the best XDefiant TAC-50 build to use:

Barrel : Lightweight Barrel

: Lightweight Barrel Optic : Variable Zoom Scope

: Variable Zoom Scope Magazine : Quick Mag

: Quick Mag Rear Grip : Quick Draw Grip

: Quick Draw Grip Stock: Padded Stock

Rather than suiting a passive style of play, this build is all about getting aggressive with enhancements to ADS speeds making it an ideal choice for anyone looking to create a quickscoping highlight reel from their favorite game modes.

The trio of the Lightweight Barrel, Quick Draw Grip, and Variable Zoom Scope is the star of the show thanks to all of the improvements they bring to the table. The barrel drastically reduces ADS speed by 15 percent and movement speed by 5 percent to enhance the TAC-50's handling. Just like the Vector, the TAC-50 benefits from the Quick Draw Grip, boosting sprint-shoot time and ADS speed at the cost of some ADS stability which isn't noticeable when quickscoping during matches.

Having variable zoom is a game-changer, especially in those long-distance duels where accuracy is the key to securing that all-important kill.

Overall, the TAC-50 is a strong option in mid-range combat. However, at extremely long distances, the possibility of encountering a hitmaker instead of a one-shot kill can prove frustrating. I expect it to appear in the meta in some capacity if weapon balancing falls in its favor but for now, there are stronger long-range options available.

XDefiant TAC-50 class setup

Once you've selected the strongest attachments onto the TAC-50, choosing a secondary weapon and piece of equipment to bolster performance even further is the next step to building the ultimate class.

The 93R is an excellent sidearm to pair alongside the sniper thanks to its close-quarters prowess. Armed with the trusty combination of the Muzzle Booster and Quick Draw Grip, it's perfect to use in situations where the TAC-50 doesn't have mobility or reaction time.

All of the throwables in XDefiant are strong options in the best TAC-50 loadout. The Sticky Grenade comes with the highest damage but in this case, I recommend the EMP grenade to deal with any shields blocking any lines of sight

Alongside selecting a secondary and throwable, choosing a faction also comes into consideration with the TAC-50. Cleaners feature passive burning damage for some additional firepower while the Echelon's stealthy abilities make it very easy to get behind enemy lines to set up a play worthy of any montage.

That's all there is to know about the best XDefiant TAC-50 loadout. For even more on Ubisoft's shooter, check out the best controller settings along with a closer look at the year one roadmap to see what the developer has in store for future updates.