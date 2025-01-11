Elevate part ways with academy roster

Elevate announced the decision to part ways with the organization's academy roster.

The squad competed in Brazil's second tier and featured in multiple off-season tournaments, closed qualifiers, and even earned a spot to play in the BR Premier Finals 2024 after winning last summer's Liga START.

Despite having competed in Brazil's Tier 2 under Elevate, the lineup included multiple former top flight players, with the most experienced one being Renato "rhZ" Luiz. The former Team oNe and LOS oNe player played at the Six Charlotte Major and the Six Invitational 2023 while representing the Brazilian organization.

Although the team is parting ways with the Brazilian lineup, Elevate's CEO Justin Tan has already admitted that the organization "will continue to field an academy team in Brazil for the 2025 season."

While the future of the lineup is yet to be revealed, the team's recent results in Brazil's Tier 2 make the squad one contender to be considered in South America's Challenger Series.

