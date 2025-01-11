Into The Breach out of the Six Invitational 2025 race after defeats against Asparaguus and MACKO Esports

Into The Breach have been knocked out of the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Finals after back-to-back defeats against Asparaguus and MACKO Esports.

The British roster began the day with a surprising loss against Asparaguus. The European mix won the two maps of the series after a 7-1 and a 7-5 victory on Kafe Dostoyevsky and Border, respectively. Curiously enough, the last time both sides had met was last weekend, when Into The Breach ran over the German-majority roster.

Into The Breach's defeat against Asparaguus saw them falling to the lower bracket, where they played against MACKO Esports. The Italians had previously lost against G2 Esports in the seccond Upper Bracket Semifinal.

Following a 7-4 win on Nighthaven Labs, the Italians drew the series with a 7-5 win on Kafe Dostoyevsky. Eventually, the R6 South Breach 2024 grand finalists took down the Europe League 2024 team with a 7-5 win on Consulate.

With this result, Into The Breach has become the first roster to be knocked out of the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Finals. Meanwhile, MACKO Esports will return to action tomorrow as they will play at 3 PM UTC against the loser of the game between G2 Esports and Asparaguus.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.