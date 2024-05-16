Striking a balance between recoil, firepower, and range is a tricky task. Thankfully, the best XDefiant RPK-74 loadout is a surprisingly versatile option.

The XDefiant gun list contains plenty of strong options but many have a few drawbacks that often deter players from equipping them before they load into a map. The RPK heavily resembles the AK-47 but possesses increased ammunition capacity and damage range making it a strong choice for locking down areas of the battlefield. With the best attachments on board, the performance of this underrated LMG only gets better.

In this guide, find the very best XDefiant RPK-74 loadout along with the best attachments and optimum class setup.

Best XDefiant RPK loadout

After experimenting with various combinations, this set of five is the best RPK loadout for XDefiant action:

Muzzle : Muzzle Booster

: Muzzle Booster Barrel : Rapid Fire Barrel

: Rapid Fire Barrel Front Rail : Vertical Grip

: Vertical Grip Rear Grip : Quick Draw Grip

: Quick Draw Grip Stock: Precision Stock

Unlike the Vector where recoil can be problematic, the RPK-74 is surprisingly easy to control with this attachment combination equipped. With minimal kick, it's perfect for eliminating multiple opponents in quick succession.

The pairing of the Muzzle Booster and Rapid Fire Barrel comes with a 7.5 percent increase in fire rate which is more than enough to compete with the fast-firing SMGs and assault rifles. Next is the Vertical Grip which knocks off 10 percent vertical recoil at the cost of a 5 percent increase in ADS and walking speed. It may seem like a lot, but it's barely noticeable in the heat of battle.

The Precision Stock also reduces recoil to more manageable levels and although it impacts ADS speed and recoil recovery, it remains the best option to make an impact at longer distances rather than close-quarters combat. Lastly is the Quick Draw Grip which appears on several builds thanks to the 10 percent improvement to sprint-shoot time and ADS speed.

Overall, the build keeps recoil down, buffs the fire rate, and maintains fast reaction times to lock onto targets that stroll into the crosshairs.

XDefiant RPK-74 class setup

Despite its versatility at longer distances, the RPK-74 struggles to keep up at close range due to its sluggish reload time leaving you vulnerable to fast-moving opposition. This is where the 93R comes into its own thanks to its close-quarters superiority. As a wise man once said, switching to the pistol is always faster than reloading.

With the pistol ready to rock, I recommend the Frag Grenade as the throwable of choice. There's nothing more satisfying than landing a Hail Mary all the way across the opposite side of a map. For a more conventional approach, cooking it and throwing it into the middle of a hotly-contested objective is guaranteed to deal plenty of damage.

That's all there is to know about the best XDefiant RPK-74 loadout. For more on Ubisoft's shooter, check out the latest Ranked Play information along with the faction list showcasing the abilities of each one.