XDefiant faction returns just in time for preseason

Ubisoft has revealed an XDefiant faction has returned just in time for the launch of the arena shooter.

Following multiple delays, the launch of XDefiant is finally here much to the delight of players who have waited to get their hands on the extensive gun list and several classes armed with a wealth of abilities capable of turning the tide of a match.

Before Season 1 kicks off, XDefiant will have a preseason period and before the servers are switched on, the developer has shared an extensive list of adjustments made to iron out any issues players may encounter when playing their favorite maps and game modes.

Below are the full XDefiant preseason patch notes, as revealed by Ubisoft:

Gameplay

Factions

The Echelon faction is back. We fixed the issue with agents turning invisible in a bad way versus the good and intended way (using the Digital Ghillie Suit ability).

DedSec's Spiderbot ability has returned. Prepare your face for hugging.

Devices

Devices (aka grenades) are less likely to fall at your feet if used immediately after respawning, but it can still happen. We're working on it! Grenades are inherently risky.

Netcode

Occasionally after you died, you could still run around in the world for a few seconds. Now when you die you stay fully dead, as your opponent intended.

Reduced the range between the highest ping and lowest ping in matchmaking, so now you'll be grouped with players who have a more similar ping to your own.

Audio

Fixed an issue with killstreak VO lines playing at the beginning of every match and when you died, which was particularly insulting. Turn the announcer volume back up in the Settings menu (Dialogue Volume)!

Audio improvements, many.

Localization

On consoles, if you accessed the Ubisoft Connect overlay via the Social menu, the text wasn't localized for any non-English languages. It is now.

Social

Xbox Series X/S players now see their Xbox friends list as the primary friends list in game.

Fixed an Xbox-specific issue where if you suspended the game, then accessed the in-game Social menu and selected "Invite to Party" or "View Party Invites", Ubisoft Connect wouldn't open properly.

Fixed an issue on Xbox where if you got an error message while trying to join a full party, key UI elements would disappear.

Miscellaneous

Fixed a crash that could occur when accessing the Loadout menu tab.

Updated the word list the Chat Language Filter uses.

Fixed issues with misaligned HUD elements on PlayStation 5.

That's all there is to know about the XDefiant preseason patch notes.