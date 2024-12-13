Malta Cyber Series VIII to include Rainbow Six Siege

The Malta Cyber Series VIII has confirmed Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege as one of the titles included in the 2025 edition.

Ubisoft's FPS made a debut in the competition earlier this year as six teams reached the Finals, which were logically played in Malta. Back then, Team BDS ended up lifting the trophy after defeating G2 Esports in the tournament's grand finals.

The Malta Cyber Series VIII will include eight open qualifiers. It's still unclear if these will be region-limited like the ones played to qualify for 2024's edition. The best two rosters from each qualifier will move to the Last Chance Qualifier, which will be played from January 25 to January 27. The best four teams will qualify for the Malta Cyber Series VIII Finals. They will be joined by two invited rosters.

Curiously enough, this is the same format used in this year's edition as G2 Esports and Team Secret were invited while Team BDS, Team Valor, Wolves Esports, and Team 86 qualified for the tournament through the Last Chance Qualifiers.

Last but not least, the Malta Cyber Series VIII prize pool has already been confirmed as it will consist of US$20,000. While the champion will take home US$12,000, the second and third-placed rosters will get US$5,000 and US$3,000, respectively.

