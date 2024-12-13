WYLDE bench Pacbull and Dod0o, add Eupor and Jaksu

WYLDE have unveiled the team's decision to bench Peter "Pacbull" Bull and Ábel "dod0o" Harangi.

Both Pacbull and dod0o were the only remaining players in WYLDE's active roster who competed in the first stage of the Europe League 2024. According to the team's statement, the players are still tied to the organization but have been allowed to compete for different rosters in Europe's Six Invitational 2025 open qualifiers.

Instead, the Europe League 2024 organization revealed the arrivals of Harvey "Eupor" Hawkins and Jaksu. While Eupor has already made his top-flight debut in Europe as he played for Team Secret in the Europe League 2023, Jaksu has yet to do so as he comes from the recently disbanded organization-less roster Eminem Academy.

Unfortunately for WYLDE, the roster is already out of the first Six Invitational 2025 Europe Open Qualifier as the team got a 5-7 defeat against ENCE. Meanwhile, the organization's second team, WYLDE Academy, is still alive after the team's 7-4 victory against Wolves Esports.

In tomorrow's action, WYLDE Academy will play against Les Frenchies au SI, an organization-less roster led by the former Wolves Esports player, Bastien "BiBooAF" Dulac.

