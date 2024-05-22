With fast-paced action taking place across the battlefield, the best XDefiant MP5A2 loadout is an ideal choice.

Ubisoft's shooter offers an extensive gun list that's packed with choice but when it comes down to running and gunning the opposition across various game modes, few weapons can keep up with the MP5A2 thanks to its high mobility and quick rate of fire.

Find all there is to know about the best XDefiant MP5A2 loadout and the best attachments to equip in this guide.

Best XDefiant MP5A2 loadout

This is the very best MP5A2 loadout to use in XDefiant:

Barrel : Lightweight

: Lightweight Front Rail : Superlight

: Superlight Magazine : Quick Mag

: Quick Mag Rear Grip : Lightweight Grip

: Lightweight Grip Stock: Padded

The pairing of the Lightweight barrel and Superlight front rail kick off this MP5A2 build thanks to the huge enhancements to ADS and movement speeds. This gives players the fastest reaction times in addition to the quickest way to move around the maps.

For a reduction in recoil, the combination of Lightweight grip and Padded stock come into their own thanks to the stability they provide when firing the MP5A2 for a prolonged period.

Last and by no means least is the Quick Mag which increases ammunition capacity alongside speeding up reload time so players can remain in the heat of battle for longer. The quicker reload means there's no need to retreat to a safe spot to replenish bullets.

XDefiant MP5A2 class setup

With the best attachments ready for battle, the choice of secondary weapon and device is equally as important to excel when using the MP5A2. After some testing, the 93R burst-fire pistol is excellent in scenarios where there's no time to reload due to its high mid-range damage.

To keep pace with the aggressive style of play the MP5A2 suits, the Sticky Grenade's ability to directly impact enemies for a guaranteed kill and its small but mighty explosive radius is the way to go.

Overall, the MP5A2 may not have the ability to keep up with the MP7 but at close-range, it shreds through anyone that gets too close for comfort. For more XDefiant, check out the best M4A1 loadout along with the best PC settings to ensure the game runs smoothly.